4 Teams That Could Target Rishad Hossain in IPL 2026 Auction

Rishad Hossain claimed his maiden five-wicket haul During BAN vs WI 1st ODI.

Rishad Hossain produced a spell to remember against the West Indies, rattling the visitors’ top-order, claiming a six-wicket haul in the first ODI after a brisk 26 with the bat. His taking career best figures saw Bangladesh securing a massive 74-run win in a low-scoring game at the iconic Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday (October 18).

Ever since making his debut in 2023, Rishad has been the most improved Bangladeshi cricketer in the last two years. He finished as the team’s standout performer at the T20 World Cup 2024, claiming 14 wickets, joint-third alongside Rashid Khan. His 39% dot percentage and 57 wickets in 42 T20I innings, Rishad has outperformed the international stars like Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, and Varun Chakravarthy in control. Due to his improving performances, Rishad Hossain must have come under the target for certain franchises in the IPL 2026 mega auction.

Here are four franchises that could seriously bid for Rishad Hossain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

In the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) struggled immensely in the spin department last season, managing just 15 wickets at iconic of 10.00, the lowest amongst all teams. Injuries to Adam Zampa and the disappointing outings of Rahul Chahar and Zeeshan Ansari left them exposed on flat tracks in Hyderabad.

Rishad, with his wicket-taking ability and fight in pressure situations, could be the missing piece. He would also complement the ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis will add depth in their bowling attack.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

After letting go of two veteran Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Rajasthan Royals tried to compensate for their void with two Sri Lankan spinners, earning the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. However, it did not pay off as both Theekshana and Hasaranga endured a mixed IPL 2025, with the franchise recording the joint-second lowest wickets (27) with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

His ability to bowl attacking lines in the middle overs and hit the ball long at No. 8 could be an added advantage. Plus, the slow wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the home stadium for the Royals, will be further work in his favour.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The Mumbai Indians haven’t really found the right balance in their bowling department, especially in the spin attack. They experimented with the unknown prospect Vignesh Puthur, who impressed in limited opportunities, before being ruled out due to injury. Karn Sharma also had his moments, but couldn’t really provide a breather to their pace in the middle overs, lacking penetration in key middle-overs.

If MI decides to release one of them, Rishad Hossain could be a long-term solution, particularly due to his height and the point of release, that best suited to red soil pitches. His control and knack for breaking partnerships would perfectly complement MI’s pace-heavy setup, while adding batting depth to the lower-order.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Knight Riders’ spin attack continues to rely on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, but they have reduced the wicket-taking ability and impact with the ball. They tried Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy as the third spin-bowling option, but they could hardly make a significant contribution in both departments.

Rishad Hossain could be the perfect long-term successor. Once again, his ability to hit sixes lower down the order and knack of picking up wickets would thrive at Eden Gardens, where the surface offers grip and bounce. And with KKR having historically nurtured spinners and some good support staff in Abhishek Nayar and legendary Chandrakant Pandit to back him, he can do wonders for purple and gold under on spin-friendly tracks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.