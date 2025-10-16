3 IPL Franchises That Could Target Sam Konstas in IPL 2026 Auction

Sam Konstas’ explosive form has IPL teams interested. See which three franchises could bid for the Australian rising star.

Sam Konstas, the emerging Australian cricket prodigy, has made headlines not only for his fiery banter with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, but also for his explosive batting performances. His ultra-aggressive batting approach and confrontational style have painted him reminiscent of Australian greats like Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden.

Although Sam Konstas was not part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, his performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) and for Australia have sparked interest among several franchises. Making his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test, the right-hander smashed a quick-fire 60 off 65 balls, laced with six boundaries and two sixes, leaving fans in awe of his fearless talent.

Here’s a look at three teams that might consider him in upcoming auctions.

Lucknow Super Giants

After qualifying for the playoffs in the first two seasons, the Lucknow Super Giants have endured two horrid campaigns since. Their struggle have primarily stemmed from the middle-order, where the stars like Rishabh Pant and David Miller faltered.

While the duo of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh combined for an impressive 574 runs in 12 matches, the second-highest by an opening pair in the IPL 2025, Lucknow lacked a reliable backup or an impact batter in case of injury. Matthew Breetzke replaced Marsh in one game due to injury and managed just 14 runs at 116.66.

Konstas’ explosive batting style and ability to set the tone early on could make him an ideal fit. His style of play aligns perfectly with LSG’s batting approach, built around strong starts, and could be pivotal in their quest for the IPL trophy. His youth and potential for growth make him an exciting prospect for the Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have always been known for spotting and nurturing young talent, from Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, to Yashasvi Jaiswal, and now the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavnashi. However, after another disappointing campaign in the IPL 2025, the Royals are considering a major leadership overhaul, reportedly including the parting ways with their long-standing captain, Sanju Samson.

In case Samson moves to another franchise, Konstas could be the missing piece in their puzzle at No.3. Konstas’ ability to take on the bowling attacks from the word go, as demonstrated in his century against India A in Lucknow, fits perfectly with RR’s brand of cricket. With Dhruv Jurel expected to take over wicketkeeping duties, he could provide the batting firepower needed to stabilize and accelerate the innings.

His inclusion would also help them to balance the Royals’ left-handers-heavy lineup, featuring Suryavanashi, Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Shubham Dubey, and Shimron Hetmyer. His flair could turn KKR’s fortunes, bringing a new level of excitement and reliability to their game plan.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals are one of the few teams who are yet to win the IPL title. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Capitals began on a high with five wins on the trot but failed to carry the momentum in the latter half, eventually failing to qualify for the playoffs despite needing just three more victories in their final nine matches. One of the main reasons behind their decline was the inconsistency at the top; Delhi experimented with seven different opening combinations in the season.

Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk (JFM), who started the IPL 2025 season as openers, were the most successful opening pair for the franchise, amassing 92 runs combined in three innings, which included an 81-run stand, highlighting their struggles.

In the mega auction, Capitals used a Right to Match to card for Australia’s 23-year-old swashbuckling opener Jake Fraser McGurk, but he produced devastating results. Enter Sam Konstas, whose aggressive style would complement Faf du Plessis or KL Rahul at the top, potentially forming one of the most talked-about opening pairs in Delhi Capitals’ history. DC have often struggled to find consistent opening pairs. Konstas could be the answer, bringing out just runs, but impactful and blistering starts that could intimidate opponents from the get-go. His BBL performances, where he showcased his ability to dominate from the outset, suggest he could be the spark DC needs to reignite their campaign in upcoming seasons.

