3 Teams That Will Target Shai Hope in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. KKR

Shai Hope could be one of the players to get a bid in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. He played really well in CPL 2025, scoring 491 runs in 12 matches for Guyana Amazon Warriors and was the highest run scorer. He helped his team reach the final but scored only 12 runs in the last match.

Hope has also impressed in T20Is this year, scoring 363 runs in 12 matches with one century and two half-centuries. Earlier this month, he scored a Test century against India.

In ILT20 2025, Shai Hope scored the most runs, making 527 in 12 innings. He played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, scoring 183 runs in nine matches, but was released before the 2025 auction and went unsold. His good performances in the ILT20, CPL and for his country have made IPL teams notice him again. Let’s look at the three teams which will look to target Shai Hope in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders may target Shai Hope in the auction to fix their top-order issues from last season. After releasing Phil Salt, one of their best players in IPL 2024, KKR relied on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and also bought Quinton de Kock. But both had a disappointing season and might be released before the next season. Shai Hope could help solve their batting problems.

Hope has gotten much better in T20s this year and can score fast in the powerplay, giving KKR a good start. KKR also likes West Indies players, and with Sunil Narine and Andre Russell still in the team, Hope would fit in nicely.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to buy a wicketkeeper-batter in the auction. They currently have Devon Conway, but he might be released due to his lackluster form. With MS Dhoni’s future still uncertain, CSK will need a keeper-batter for the coming seasons.

Shai Hope could be a good option for the five-time champions. He plays spin well and can take the top-order spot in the batting lineup. He might fit in nicely alongside Ayush Mhatre for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Shai Hope could be a smart pick for Delhi Capitals if they decide to bid for him. He made his IPL debut with the team in 2024 and also plays for their sister franchise, Dubai Capitals, in the ILT20, where he was the top run-scorer in 2025.

Delhi Capitals have had issues in their top order, as Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis struggled last season. Shai Hope could fill that gap, and since he already knows the franchise, he may be eager to perform well this time.

