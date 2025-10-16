Kane Williamson Roped In Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Kane Williamson has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Kane Williamson Joins Lucknow Super Giants as New Strategic Advisor

According to the Times of India, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will be the new strategic advisor for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026.

Williamson will bring a lot of experience and leadership to the team led by Rishabh Pant. He will be part of the team for the upcoming season. He is still active in international cricket but has not taken a New Zealand central contract so he can focus on franchise cricket.

Justin Langer is likely to continue as the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The franchise has also brought in Bharat Arun, who was previously with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as their new bowling coach. This could mean that LSG might part ways with their mentor Zaheer Khan. Carl Crowe is also expected to join the team as the spin bowling coach.

Kane Williamson IPL Career

With Kane Williamson joining Lucknow Super Giants as their new strategic advisor for the upcoming IPL season, it seems he has decided to end his playing career in the tournament and move into a new role off the field.

Williamson began his IPL career in 2015 when Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for INR 60 lakh and stayed with the franchise till 2022 season. He also led them as captain for a few seasons. His best season was in 2018 when he scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. Under Williamson’s captaincy, SRH finished second in the IPL 2018 season.

He joined Gujarat Titans in 2023 for INR 2 crore but played only one match that season and two in 2024. Overall, Williamson played 79 matches and has scored 2128 runs at an average of 35.46.

Even though Kane Williamson has taken on a new role in the IPL, he is still active in other franchise leagues. He has also confirmed that he will be available to play for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup next year.

