5 Uncapped Players Who Could Be Sacrificed for Purse Relief in IPL 2026 Ft. RCB Stars

The franchises are likely to submit their final retention picks for the IPL 2026 on or before November 15.

As the retention deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is approaching closer to the teams with each passing day, we are going to look at some of the uncapped players who might not be retained for the upcoming season due to their high price tags.

Let’s look at the list, which features two uncapped players from the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) squad and one each from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rasikh Salam Dar

The RCB management had roped in the former Delhi Capitals (DC) player, Rasikh Salam Dar, for a huge amount of INR 6 crore. But the most expensive uncapped player of the edition could not produce an impressive performance in his limited opportunities of just two matches.

The 25-year-old conceded runs at an expensive economy rate of 11.66 and managed his solitary scalp of the season in the form of the veteran Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder, Sunil Narine. Previously, he also had a similar outing with DC, snaring just nine wickets in eight appearances, at an economy of 10.97. His future with the champions in the IPL 2026 looks bleak.

Yash Dayal

The ex-Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer, Yash Dayal, has had two decent seasons for RCB since the IPL 2024. He has bagged 28 wickets in 29 matches for the franchise, while maintaining an economy rate under 10.

Notably, the 27-year-old also delivered a match-winning final over in the team’s reverse fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He had defended 15 runs in the final over of CSK’s 200-plus chase to hand RCB their maiden double over the Chennai outfit. However, the team might be unlikely to retain the bowler for IPL 2026 with a price tag of INR 5 crore.

Abdul Samad

Following a long five-year stint with SRH, the Lucknow management had acquired Abdul Samad for INR 4.2 crore. But despite registering his career-best strike rate in the IPL so far, with a fiery 176.34, the finisher managed to put up only 164 runs in 13 fixtures.

As the franchise is expected to make quite a few changes in their squad after back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the last two seasons of the cash-rich league, they might opt to release the big-hitter before heading towards the IPL 2026 player auction.

ALSO READ:

Sandeep Sharma

The former Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer, Sandeep Sharma, has continued to produce his impressive economic spells in the three-year stint with RR, since the IPL 2023. But he has not proved to be a crucial wicket-taking option for the franchise, registering only 32 dismissals in 33 matches.

Notably, the veteran pacer also features in an elite list of players to scalp 100-plus wickets in the T20 tournament. However, the Royals management might not retain the INR 4 crore recruit ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Abhinav Manohar

Another former GT player, Abhinav Manohar, makes it to the list due to his abysmal stats from the IPL 2025. The Orange Army had included the batter in their setup for INR 3.2 crore. But the 31-year-old endured a lean patch of form and managed only 61 runs in his eight appearances, at a below-par strike rate of just 100.

As the team would look to build up a strong squad following their previous season’s debacle, which saw the IPL 2024 runners-up finish in sixth place, Manohar is unlikely to feature in the team’s retention chart ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.