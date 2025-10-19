Why IPL Franchises Including RCB and CSK Might Not Target Cameron Green at IPL 2026 Auction

The participation of Cameron Green in IPL 2026 is doubtful.

Australia’s star all-rounder Cameron Green has once again suffered an injury setback. He is ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India due to side soreness, sparking renewed concerns over his fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Cricket Australia (CA) has described the issue as “low-grade.” The franchises may see it as yet another entry in the growing list of injuries that have sidelined Green repeatedly in his young career.

IPL Franchises Might Not Target Cameron Green at IPL 2026 Auction

Green underwent back surgery last year following his fifth stress fracture. Since his return to competitive cricket during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa at Lord’s, the all-rounder’s workload has been closely monitored by CA. Green, who played as a specialist batter post recovery, returned to bowling in Western Australia’s Sheffield Shield 2025-26 opener last week but was restricted to just eight overs a day.

However, Green bowled only a four-over spell, where he also took a wicket, before pulling out as a precaution. His latest injury will see him miss the ODIs against India, though he is expected to return for the next Shield round, starting October 28.

IPL franchises, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have a potential all-rounder spot to fill, will be keen to acquire the services of Cameron Green, the all-rounder. The IPL, an almost two-month-long tournament, demands constant travel and high-intensity cricket, which forces teams to pick their resources considering the factors involving the availability of a player for the entire season, and consistent performances from their overseas signing. Green, who missed the IPL 2025 after impressive stints with the Mumbai Indians and RCB, has struggled to guarantee either due to his recurring injuries.

Fitness Over Form For Ashes 2025 and IPL 2026 Participation

Green’s decision to resume bowling despite recurring injuries is primarily driven by the upcoming Ashes 2025, where Australia might miss the services of captain Pat Cummins for at least one Test. CA has confirmed that the 26-year-old’s current setback is not related to the recent surgery he underwent last October, but his injury management highlights a focus on fitness over match readiness and form.

With the Ashes 2025 approaching quickly, Green’s fitness and form in the marquee series will likely determine his IPL contract. His all-around skills are something that multiple IPL franchises seek to add depth and balance their lineup, but the franchise may think twice before investing heavily in him at the IPL 2026 auction, given the struggles with injury-prone players such as Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

If Cameron Green can stay fit and contribute in both departments throughout the Ashes, the Australian all-rounder might attract a bidding war at the auction.

