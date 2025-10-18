CSK Favourite Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes With A Fighting 49* off 34

He played five games in the IPL 2025.

As the IPL 2026 auction approaches, the franchises will have a close eye on the performances of players around the globe. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran gained some positive momentum in his recent outing.

The first T20I between New Zealand and England ended in a no result after rain denied any action in the second innings. Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell failed, but Curran produced a crucial knock under pressure.

Sam Curran Comes To The Rescue In NZ vs ENG 1st T20I

On a pitch that wasn’t straightforward to bat on, the England top order struggled to get going. Salt fell in the second over, while Bethell followed him in the fifth over. Jos Buttler made 29 off 25 before they lost half the side for 81 runs.

Sam Curran started slowly as they looked to take the innings deep. He was given a reprieve on 14, of which he made full use. The 28-year-old struck 49 not out in 34 balls to help his team reach a respectable total of 153 for 6 in 20 overs.

Curran hit only three fours and two sixes in the innings but ran hard between the wickets. In a game where his teammates found it hard to time the ball, Curran delivered a solid rescue act.

Will CSK Retain Curran Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction?

CSK acquired Sam Curran in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2.60 crore. The England all-rounder was part of the franchise previously, too, and they have remained fond of him.

Curran, however, could not match the expectations in the previous season, where he played five games in total. He made only 114 runs with the bat. A big chunk of that came from one game, where he smashed 84 runs. His performance as a bowler was even worse as he picked up only one wicket at an expensive economy of 11.08.

However, his fortunes have changed significantly since June. He has produced strong performances in the T20 Blast and The Hundred, earning an international recall. He has scored 667 runs in the shorter format in this period at an average of 32 while striking at 158. He has also worked on his bowling, adding new tricks to his arsenal. He has taken 34 wickets at a strike rate of 13.5 while conceding at 8.60.

Given his recent improvement with both bat and ball, CSK might consider retaining him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The fact that he only takes up INR 2.60 crore of the purse also works in CSK’s favour. If he goes into the auction, there’s a good chance he will fetch more, considering his all-round value and form.

