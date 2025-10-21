Punjab Kings (PBKS) Click Pause On Drama With Secure Retention List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a highly successful previous Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where they finished at the top of the points table after the league stage and qualified for their first final in 11 years. Although they failed to lift their maiden IPL trophy in the end, the Punjab outfit managed to build a highly competitive squad for the next few years.

Thus, going into the IPL 2026 auction later this year, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will ideally have the most secure retention list with minimal holes to plug. Let’s see why PBKS would like to click a pause on auction drama?

Captaincy sorted

Getting Shreyas Iyer during the IPL 2025 mega-auction was one of the best moves by the franchise. Not only did they get a batter of high calibre, PBKS also got a strong leader with proven credentials.

After leading KKR to their third title the season before (IPL 2024), Iyer once again gave a testament to his leadership abilities with PBKS. He was also impressive with the bat, finishing as the franchise’s top scorer with 604 runs at a splendid average of 50.33, which included six fifties.

Strong Indian core with experienced and upcoming stars

PBKS also built a strong core of Indian players in their roster. Iyer is the leader of a pack that includes Indian batting talents like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Apart from them, PBKS also have the likes of rising stars like Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge in their roster who didn’t get much chance in IPL 2025 but are definitely top talents to watch out for the future.

The presence of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal mean they have a spearhead for both the pace and spin departments as well.

Punjab Kings Retention List for IPL 2026 Auction: Core Group Set To Stay

After a stellar IPL 2025 campaign that saw them reach the final, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing for the IPL 2026 auction with stability in mind. The Shreyas Iyer-led team, runners-up last season, is likely to retain its successful core and release only a few underperforming overseas names.

Key Retentions Expected

The franchise will also keep Priyansh Arya, a breakout opener, alongside finishers Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera. Senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pace duo Lockie Ferguson and Vijaykumar Vyshak provide experience and depth.

Punjab Kings Retention List (Likely)

Shreyas Iyer

Arshdeep Singh

Josh Inglis

Marco Jansen

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Nehal Wadhera

Shashank Singh

Yuzvendra Chahal

Lockie Ferguson

Musheer Khan

Vijaykumar Vyashak

Yash Thakur

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mitch Owen

PBKS almost have a set playing XI

Even before the auction, the Punjab side has a set playing XI for the next season. With Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran doing a fabulous job at the top, the Indian duo is expected to continue. Josh Inglis also looked promising at No.3 with Shreyas anchoring the batting lineup at 4. Nehal Wadhera can change gears and is the perfect fit at No.5 with Shashank Singh taking up the finisher’s role at six.

In the bowling department, Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen alongisde Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal finish the lineup. There is thus a space for a spin all-rounder who can be the replacement for Glenn Maxwell and an overseas pacer to operate in tandem with Arshdeep.

Punjab Kings are expected to target a lower-order finisher and an off-spinner for Mullanpur conditions. Names like Michael Bracewell, Corbin Bosch, and Rovman Powell could feature on their auction radar as PBKS look to go one better in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.