Prodigious Rehan Ahmed On a Quest to Be More Than Subcontinent Specialist England All-rounder

He hit 136 in the County Championship clash against Lancashire.

Rehan Ahmed was 18 years and 126 days of age when he made his England Test debut back in December 2022. He was the youngest men’s cricketer to play Test cricket for England. He had announced himself with a five-wicket haul in the second innings to play a key role in their victory over Pakistan.

Since his international debut, Rehan Ahmed has been part of the England team across all three formats. From the moment he impressed in the Under-19 World Cup, he has been earmarked as the next big thing in English cricket. However, he has mostly been picked in subcontinental conditions so far. The youngster would want to change that perception sooner.

Rehan Ahmed Shines in County Championship

The young, leg-spin all-rounder is having a pretty good County Championship season in Division 2 for Leicestershire. Rehan has been excellent with the bat in particular. He has amassed 394 runs in seven games at an average of 35.81. He has hit two centuries and a half-century so far.

Rehan’s best came in the most recent round against Lancashire. On a pitch where the visitors were skittled out for just 206 on the first day, Rehan came into bat in the second over. He showed great application to deal with the movement early on and pounced on bad deliveries. He went on to smash 136 runs in 197 balls, laced with 18 fours and a maximum.

Incidentally, his other century this season also came versus Lancashire, when he struck 100 off 149 at Old Trafford while opening the innings.

Pushing His Case for England Test Team As A Proper All-rounder

England have played Rehan as more of a bowling all-rounder in five Tests to date. Three of those came in India, and two in Pakistan. He has done a reasonable job, picking up 22 wickets at 31.22 average. He batted down the order and couldn’t make much impact.

His current campaign at Leicestershire as a top-order batter could be the beginning of something. England have a plethora of batting options but lacks in the all-round department. If Rehan can keep up with these batting performances and bring more control to his bowling, he will be a great asset to the England Test team.

There is no doubt he is going to be a regular feature in the white-ball team in the near future across conditions. But his Test journey could be much harder.

Rehan Ahmed was from the same batch of cricketers as Jacob Bethell and Dewald Brevis, and has as bright a future as them. He has the blessings of the late great Shane Warne, who had predicted that Rehan would have a big future. Nearing 21 years, he has time on his hands to develop into a proper all-rounder.

