News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Abhishek Sharma breaks Virat Kohli most runs in single edition of T20 Asia Cup record
indian-cricket-team

Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli to Etch His Name in T20 Asia Cup Record Books

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: September 26, 2025
3 min read

He made his fifth half-century in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma breaks Virat Kohli most runs in single edition of T20 Asia Cup record

Opener Abhishek Sharma has played a huge role in India’s unbeaten streak during the Asia Cup 2025. With three scores of 30-plus and two consecutive 70-plus figures, he has directed India to comfortable victories throughout the tournament. During the ongoing Sri Lanka clash, the 25-year-old went past a record by Virat Kohli as he struck 37 off 18 balls. He went on to complete his fifth half-century off just 22 balls.

Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli For Most Runs in A T20 Asia Cup

Put to bat first, Abhishek started this dead rubber with 248 runs so far. He went past Kohli’s 276 to become the highest run-getter in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. Kohli had achieved that record in 2022, just behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who had collected 281 runs in the same season.

The Indian youngster was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kamindu Mendis off Charith Asalanka’s first over, just a few metres shy of another six. Abhishek was striking at almost 200, as his 31-ball 61-run knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

Abhishek is also the highest run-getter this season, having made 302 runs in six matches. Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan, the second-highest run-scorer, is at least 120 runs behind. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan stands at 160 runs.

Additionally, the India opener became the first person to score 300+ runs in the 20-over intercontinental tournament.

At the time of submitting this report, India have made 120 runs in 12 overs at the loss of three wickets. Sanju Samson (12) and Tilak Varma (24) are unbeaten on the crease. Shubman Gill (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (12) had departed before Abhishek.

India will face Pakistan for the third time in this tournament when the neighbours meet in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Career

The recently turned 25-year-old played this match on the back of 22 T20Is. Since his debut in 2024, the Punjabi batter has struck 844 runs, which includes tonight’s heroics of 61. His strike rate lingers around 200, credit to his fearless approach and powerful batting.

Before this match, his average was just below 40, further explaining his good starts for Team India. In his short career, he has also struck two centuries.

After the Asia Cup 2025 Final and West Indies Tests, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The southpaw batter is a certain name to board the flight for Down Under.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
India
Virat Kohli
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Going by the principle of "Do what you love and love what you do," it's almost serendipitous when I call myself a cricket content writer. Through the ebbs and flows of life, sports have been a constant companion since I learnt how to communicate. The bat, racquet, paddle, a pen, and now a keyboard have not just been extensions of my arm, but fragments of my brain and heart. They help me express, analyse, and celebrate the game I love, blending passion with purpose, one word at a time.

Read more

Related posts

Why Shivam Dube Is Not In India's Playing XI Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025

Why Shivam Dube Is Not In India’s Playing XI Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025?

He was dismissed for two runs against Bangladesh.
8:29 pm
Amogh Bodas
Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Oman

Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Not in India Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 Match Against Sri Lanka

India have already qualified for the Final on September 28.
7:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Concerns for India Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 As Star Pacer Leaves Field Limping in Warm-Up Match vs England Women

India Star Pacer Who Left Field on Wheelchair in Warm-Up Match Declared fit for Women’s World Cup 2025

She recently took three wickets in India's last ODI match vs Australia.
7:17 pm
Sagar Paul
What Is India ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures and Match Timings

What Is ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule for India? Full Dates, Venues, Fixtures, and Match Timings

The hosts India and Sri Lanka will go head-to-head in the opening clash.
6:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
India A highest successful run chases

Highest Successful Run Chases In First-Class Cricket: Where Does India A’s Chase Of 412 vs Australia A Stand?

It is also the highest chase by A sides.
6:22 pm
Disha Asrani
Karun Nair IND vs WI India

Karun Nair Opens Up on West Indies Test Series Snub, Counters Selection Chairman Ajit Agarkar

He managed only 205 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
3:56 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.