Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli to Etch His Name in T20 Asia Cup Record Books

He made his fifth half-century in T20Is.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has played a huge role in India’s unbeaten streak during the Asia Cup 2025. With three scores of 30-plus and two consecutive 70-plus figures, he has directed India to comfortable victories throughout the tournament. During the ongoing Sri Lanka clash, the 25-year-old went past a record by Virat Kohli as he struck 37 off 18 balls. He went on to complete his fifth half-century off just 22 balls.

Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli For Most Runs in A T20 Asia Cup

Put to bat first, Abhishek started this dead rubber with 248 runs so far. He went past Kohli’s 276 to become the highest run-getter in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. Kohli had achieved that record in 2022, just behind Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who had collected 281 runs in the same season.

The Indian youngster was caught at deep mid-wicket by Kamindu Mendis off Charith Asalanka’s first over, just a few metres shy of another six. Abhishek was striking at almost 200, as his 31-ball 61-run knock included eight boundaries and two sixes.

Abhishek is also the highest run-getter this season, having made 302 runs in six matches. Bangladesh’s Saif Hassan, the second-highest run-scorer, is at least 120 runs behind. Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan stands at 160 runs.

Additionally, the India opener became the first person to score 300+ runs in the 20-over intercontinental tournament.

At the time of submitting this report, India have made 120 runs in 12 overs at the loss of three wickets. Sanju Samson (12) and Tilak Varma (24) are unbeaten on the crease. Shubman Gill (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (12) had departed before Abhishek.

India will face Pakistan for the third time in this tournament when the neighbours meet in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Career

The recently turned 25-year-old played this match on the back of 22 T20Is. Since his debut in 2024, the Punjabi batter has struck 844 runs, which includes tonight’s heroics of 61. His strike rate lingers around 200, credit to his fearless approach and powerful batting.

Before this match, his average was just below 40, further explaining his good starts for Team India. In his short career, he has also struck two centuries.

After the Asia Cup 2025 Final and West Indies Tests, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The southpaw batter is a certain name to board the flight for Down Under.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.