Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reacts To Gestures From Players During India Clash In Asia Cup 2025

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 28.

India and Pakistan are set to play against each other for the third time in Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue cruised into the Final of the tournament with five straight victories on the trot. On the other hand, Pakistan had their moments of playing catch-up, but have showcased some good cricket to make their way to the top. In a shocker of a stat, the Asia Cup has never seen a Final between the two arch-rivals. As a result, all roads will lead to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

Having said that, the two teams have had their fair share of controversies in the tournament so far. After the handshake saga which started off when the teams met for the first time, the Final is expected to have some extra baggage alongside the cricket. Post Pakistan’s tussle with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over match referee Andy Pycroft, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan have given rise to another sparkling controversy.

After Sahibzada Farhan completed his fifty in the Super 4s clash against India, he took out a ‘gunman celebration’ out of nowhere. Furthermore, pacer Haris Rauf was seen making some gestures towards the Indian fans while fielding on the boundary line. The political situation between the two countries is not the best at the moment, and these actions have put the Indian fans in a rage.

Mike Hesson Urges Pakistan To Stay Focused To Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have lodged a formal complaint against the two Pakistan players. However, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson has voiced a clear message for his team ahead of the big match on Sunday. The Shaheens have been dominated by the Men in Blue on both occasions in the tournament, and they will aim for the title. Hesson has insisted that the team stays focused on the game.

Upon being asked about the strenuous relations between the two neighbouring countries, Hesson replied with a simple statement that he is in charge of cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He also stated that there has always been passion in high-pressure games. Furthermore, Hesson stated that Pakistan’s focus will be to play a good game of cricket in the Final.

“I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, there has always been a passion in high-pressure games. Our focus will be on playing a good game”, said Hesson.

The Men in Green do have an opportunity in front of them. Despite losing their games to India in the group stage and the Super 4s, the Shaheens have a chance to make things right by winning when it matters the most. Hesson also spoke about the ability of this Pakistan side to bounce back from tough situations. He further added that each member of the team believes that they can cross the hurdle, and are ready to do so in the Final.

How the Men in Green Can Put India Under Pressure

Bat first and get a competitive total on the board! Pakistan might hope that they bat first in the Final. Runs on the board is always an advantage in high-pressure games. To add to that, the Men in Green have got issues in both their departments. The form of players like Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha with the bat are serious concerns. Mohammad Nawaz has been pulling the team out of difficult situations. But for Pakistan to make an impact in the Final, they will need their top-order to fire.

For Pakistan, the best way to put India under pressure would be to set a good total and get rid of the Indian openers early. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have got to blazing starts in almost every game, and that is where India thrive. The new ball bowling seems to be doing the job for the 2022 T20 World Cup finalists.

Shaheen Shah Afridi found his rhythm with the ball in the last game against Bangladesh. And this should give them a lot of confidence. Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf will have to make sure that their spells are economical. Hesson also spoke about things surrounding the ability of the batting unit. He stressed that perfection from the batting unit on these pitches will be a lot to ask for.

“If we are searching for perfection from a batting point of view, on these surfaces, you are not going to get it. We need to be better with the bat, and we need more contributions from the top order. Every time we tried to play an aggressive shot today (against Bangladesh), we got out”, said Hesson.

