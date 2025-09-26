News
CSK Chennai Super Kings India U-19 Ayush Mhatre
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Youngster Continues to Struggle for Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 26, 2025
3 min read

He made 240 runs in seven matches of IPL 2025.

CSK Chennai Super Kings India U-19 Ayush Mhatre

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rising star Ayush Mhatre is going through a lean patch ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Mhatre made his IPL debut in IPL 2025, where he amassed 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97, including a fifty. He made heads turn with a sublime 94 off 48 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), displaying poise and flair far beyond his years.

Ayush Mhatre Endures Lean Patch

India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre has been struggling with form in Youth ODIs, despite an otherwise stellar career. Mhatre’s four runs in the third YODI against Australia U-19 at Brisbane marked his sixth single-digit score in seven recent 50-over matches. In the ongoing three-match series, the 18-year-old has managed to score only 10 runs, including a duck. Earlier, he delivered an underwhelming five-match YODI series against England in the United Kingdom, where he managed scores of 1, 5, 0, 21, and 1.

Dismissed early by Ben Gordon, the Mumbaikar scored a four before edging one to the wicket-keeper in the second over of the match. For a batter who displayed exceptional technique and temperament against the best bowlers in the world in the IPL 2025, this slump is disappointing. However, the 18-year-old hasn’t let his poor batting run affect his leadership, which boasts a nice blend of tactical acumen and on-field resilience.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre’s Numbers in Unofficial Tests and Domestic Season

Mhatre’s slump has been observed only in YODIs, as he was imperious in the Youth Tests against England. The right-hand batter finished the series as the leading run-getter. He piled up 340 runs, averaging a staggering 85.00 in two YTests with twin hundreds, helping India to level the series 0-0.

The Ayush Mhatre-led side has already sealed the series 2-0, with the third ODI currently underway at Brisbane on Friday. With two YTest matches to follow the ODI series, Mhatre will be keen to find his rhythm quickly to stay in the reckoning. India’s domestic season 2025-26 is scheduled to begin later this month. And all eyes will be on the 18-year-old to see whether the youngster can bounce and deliver to his potential.

Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings
India U-19
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

