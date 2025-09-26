News
KL Rahul Smashes Hundred To Put India A On Course For Win Against Australia A in Pursuit Of 412
indian-cricket-team

KL Rahul Smashes Hundred To Put India A On Course For Win Against Australia A in Pursuit Of 412

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 26, 2025
1 min read
KL Rahul Smashes Hundred To Put India A On Course For Win Against Australia A in Pursuit Of 412

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has continued his brilliant run of form from the recently concluded five-Tests series in England. Coming in for the second India A fixture against Australia A, the gloveman has notched up a spectacular ton to spearhead India’s charge with the willow in a mammoth run-chase of 412.

Previously, the batter left the crease on 74 not out on Thursday due to suffering from a fever. But he continued the same momentum while resuming the innings with youngster Sai Sudharsan after an early dismissal of Manav Suthar.

At the time of writing, India A are at 261/3, with Rahul and Sudharsan unbeaten at 103 and 98, respectively.

More to follow…

India A
India A vs Australia A
KL Rahul
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

