After Fifty, PBKS Star Makes Solid Statement to Selectors for ODI Selection With a Blazing Century in IND-A vs AUS-A

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh gave a sheer testament to his batting skills by slamming a stellar century today (October 5) in the IND-A vs AUS-A 3rd ODI.

After a fiery 56 in the first match, the 25-year-old blasted a 68-ball 102 at a fiery strike rate of 150 including eight boundaries and seven maximums.

Can Prabhsimran Singh get an ODI call-up soon?

Prior to his India A heroics, he played a clinical role in PBKS qualifying for the final during IPL 2025 with 549 runs in 17 innings, which included four fifties. Prabshimran’s recent knock will now make a strong statement to the selectors for a spot in the main team in the near future.

Furthermore, with the uncertainty of Rohit Sharma’s future following his removal as ODI captain, there is a possibility of a vacancy opening up soon. While he will be a part of the upcoming white-ball series of Australia for October 19, Rohit’s ambitions beyond the series remain unknown. The PBKS youngster will hope to capitalise on the chances he is getting, especially with the 2027 World Cup lined up.

ALSO READ:

Other PBKS batters shine too

Apart from Prabhsimran, PBKS and India A captain Shreyas Iyer also looked in flamboyant touch. The dynamic right-hander, who was recently promoted to vice-captain in the ODI setup, hit an impressive 83-ball 110 in the opener before a deft 62 off 58 in the decider today. He finished with 175 runs from three games averaging 58.33.

On the other hand, another PBKS batting sensation – 24-year-old Priyansh Arya too was impressive in the only match he got to play. Arya, who was a revelation in the IPL 2025 season earlier this year, flaunted his big-hitting abilities with a 84-ball 101. However, he was dropped for the next two games to give India T20I star Abhishek Sharma a chance in the ODI fray.

