After Shubman Gill's Selection As the Skipper, India Player Ravindra Jadeja Reveals His Wish for Captaincy in Tests
indian-cricket-team

After Shubman Gill Becomes Captain, THIS India Player Reveals His Wish to Lead in Tests Ahead of England Tour

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

He has put up 3,370 runs and bagged 323 wickets in 80 Test matches.

After Shubman Gill's Selection As the Skipper, India Player Ravindra Jadeja Reveals His Wish for Captaincy in Tests

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has recently revealed his wish to captain the India team in Tests. This comes shortly after the appointment of youngster Shubman Gill as the Test skipper of India, following the retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma in the red-ball format.

“Rest all I have achieved. Test captaincy. India captain. It is a very big thing,” he said on the recently retired India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel.

Ravindra Jadeja on Captaincy in Tests

The 36-year-old spoke about how he has taken inspiration from the former India skipper MS Dhoni. Jadeja revealed that he has also started concentrating on strategies to bring out the best from his entire team.

“I have seen Mahi Bhai for so close, he has never spoken about his personal milestones. He is always thinking about the other 10 players. I have also started thinking about how you can get other 10 players to perform,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

According to the No.1 all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings, leading the team in the longest format of the game is “simple.” He discussed how the slow nature of red-ball cricket also differentiates its leadership from the fast-paced T20s.

“I feel Test captaincy is different. It’s simple. You have to think about when a bowler is in rhythm. It is a bit calculative but it is not like T20 or IPL [Indian Premier League]. In T20, every ball is an event. Test format is not that hectic. I have experience as you said. I have played under so many captains. In tests, you do not have to shuffle batting order or look at left-right combination,” added Jadeja.

Jadeja in Tests

Since his debut against England in 2012, the all-rounder has been a great asset to the India team in the red-ball format. He has put up 3,370 runs and bagged 323 wickets in 80 Test matches. Jadeja’s highest score of 175 not out came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2022.

His overall Test tally also includes four tons, 22 half-centuries, 15 five-wicket hauls, and three 10-wicket hauls. The all-rounder also holds the record for scoring 1,000 runs and scalping 100 wickets in this format. He also holds another special record for notching up a hundred and bagging a five-wicket haul in the same innings.

However, India are set to begin a new era with a squad full of youngsters in Tests. BCCI have handed over the leadership and the vice-captaincy to Gill and Rishabh Pant, respectively. The upcoming five-match tour of England will also kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India. The red-ball series will start on June 20 in Headingley.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Squad
India Test Tour of England
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravindra Jadeja
Shubman Gill
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

