ENG vs WI Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies ODI Series in India?
news

ENG vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 28, 2025

England will host the West Indies for an ODI series starting on May 29.

ENG vs WI Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

England will host the West Indies for a three-match ODI series starting tomorrow. This series will be the first assignment of Harry Brook as the newly appointed white-ball skipper of England. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Brook as the successor of Jos Buttler and handed him the team’s leadership in limited-over formats.

England has recently faced some tough outings in the 50-over format. They made a group-stage exit with three out of three defeats while facing Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Previously, the English team also got whitewashed in a three-match ODI series in India in February 2025.

On the other hand, West Indies have recently drawn an ODI series against Ireland with a massive 197-run win in the final fixture (by DLS method). Previously, they also claimed a 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh in a home ODI series in December 2024.

Squads of England and West Indies

England: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Luke Wood

West Indies: Shai Hope (C)(WK), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Jewel Andrew(WK), Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

ALSO READ:

ODI Series Schedule

  • 1st ODI: Thursday, May 29, Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 2nd ODI: Sunday, June 1, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 3rd ODI: Tuesday, June 3, Kennington Oval, London

When will the ENG vs WI ODI Series matches take place?

The first and third ODI between England and the West Indies will be starting on 5:30 PM IST, while the second ODI will kick off on 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The England vs West Indies series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the three-match ODI series live on the Sony Sports Network.

