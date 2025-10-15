After Slamming Selectors, Mohammed Shami Responds to India Snub by Taking 3 Wickets in 4 Balls in Ranji Trophy 2025/26

Mohammed Shami made a statement with a brilliant bowling performance in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener, takings 3 wickets in 4 balls.

Mohammed Shami couldn’t have scripted a better response to the critics questioning his fitness. Just a day after expressing his frustration over his absence in India’s squad across formats, the right-arm pacer produced a fiery spell to dismantle Uttarakhand’s batting lineup in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mohammed Shami Responds to Indian Selectors with a Fiery Spell

The 35-year-old was bowled with full intensity and accuracy, swinging the new ball both ways. Though he remained wicketless in his first spell, Shami was economical and kept the pressure opposition. His impactful over came in the third spell, where he claimed three wickets in four balls, triggering a batting collapse as Uttarakhand was skittled out for 212. Shami finished with remarkable figures of — 14.5-4-37-3.

The carnage came in the 73rd over, when Shami dismissed Janmejay Joshi and Rajan Kumar on back-to-back deliveries. Devendra Singh Bora did well enough to block a hat-trick but became his third victim on the very next ball.

Mohammed Shami Eyes India Comeback After Strong Domestic Return

The spell came barely 24 hours after Shami had refuted any doubts over his fitness, responding to his snub from the upcoming IND vs AUS white-ball series, starting next week.

“Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn’t be here playing for Bengal,” the fast bowler was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday. “I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket.”

“About giving an update, it’s not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update,” he said. “It’s not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA [Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, formerly National Cricket Academy], prepare and play matches. That’s their matter who gives them updates or not. It’s not my responsibility.”

Shami’s last appearance for India came during India’s successful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where he levelled Varun Chakaravarthy (9) for most wickets by an Indian. Following the ICC event, Shami endured a horrid IPL 2025 season, picking up just six wickets in nine games at an average of 56.16 and a hefty economy rate of 11.23. The pacer also recorded the most expensive spell by a bowler in IPL history, registering figures of 75/0 in his four overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Ignored for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England, Shami last featured in India’s Test team in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023. Until then, Shami was a regular member of the Indian team across formats, with 197 matches since his debut in 2013. He has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the last two 50-over ICC events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, and remains hopeful of representing the country again.

