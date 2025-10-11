After Exclusion From World Cup Squad, India Star Smashes Ton In Domestic Cricket

The right-handed batter has scored more than 2,000 runs in the shortest format.

There are two ways to make a comeback into the India side. One, to keep waiting for the selectors to pick oneself as they continue to work hard. The other is to bang on the doors of the selectors so hard, that they have no option but to announce the name as a part of the squad. India youngster Shafali Verma has chosen to go the latter way.

The 21-year-old has smashed a prolific ton in domestic cricket, playing for her state, Haryana against Himachal Pradesh. Her hundred came off just 57 deliveries and she went on to score 107 from 61. She scored more than 50% of the runs for her side, and helped Haryana to a competitive total of 188/3 in their quota of overs.

In response, Himachal Pradesh could only gather 118/7, and were left reeling as Haryana bagged a comfortable victory. Shafali Verma has continued her fantastic form in the domestic circuit after being snubbed from the Indian team late last year.

India Youngster Shafali Verma In Terrific Form

Since being dropped from the national side, Shafali has been in tremendous form in the 50-over format and also the shortest format of the game. Playing for India A against the Australian A side earlier this year, Shafali scored a brilliant half-century in the last 50-over game of the series. She was in good shape while connecting the shots, and maintained great balance.

Additionally, the 21-year-old aggressive opener also scored a blistering 49-ball 70 for India A against Australia A in one of the warm-up fixtures before the World Cup. Because of the same reasons, there were reports suggesting her selection in the World Cup squad as an opener. But the selectors and team management persisted with Pratika Rawal, on the back of consistent performances.

Having said that, Shafali Verma is constantly churning runs, and is grabbing all opportunities with both hands. In India’s 50-over domestic season last year, she averaged a whopping 66.46 scoring three hundreds and five half-centuries across 16 matches. To add to that, one of those hundreds included a 197 off just 115 deliveries – an inning in which she hit 22 boundaries and 11 sixes.

The aggressive Indian opener has always known just one way of playing the game. Her attacking approach was what got her into the Indian side earlier. However, with passing time, Shafali learnt a few more tricks of the trade. She developed a knack of throwing her wicket away by losing her shape in order to pursue the aggressive brand of cricket.

Shafali was dropped from the Indian side late last year, after she averaged just 18 in her last six innings at the highest level. Having said that, she has been itching to make a comeback for quite some time now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. At this rate, whether she breaks into the Indian side or not, will just be a matter of when!

