Pakistani Pacer Makes Bold Claim Against Abhishek Sharma, States It Would Not Take More Than an Over to Dismiss the Indian

The young Indian was the highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2025.

One of the last batters to throw a challenge to in the shortest format of the game currently would be Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter is the most destructive T20I batter going around at the moment. His exploits were on complete display in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, with 314 runs in seven innings across the tournament.

However, Ihsanullah, a bowler from Pakistan has challenged Abhishek Sharma stating that he would get the Indian batter dismissed within no time once they face off against each other. The 23-year-old pacer has not played the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since the 2022/23 season, in which he picked 22 wickets in 12 matches.

However, his confidence to bowl against Abhishek seems to have skyrocketed. In a video which is doing the rounds on social media, Ihsanullah expressed that he would get Abhishek Sharma out within three deliveries, and would not let him stand for more than an over.

“If I get the opportunity to bowl to Abhishek Sharma, I will send him back within an over. It will not take me more than three balls to dismiss him” said Ihsanullah in a video.

ALSO READ:

Ihsanullah’s Open Challenge To Abhishek Sharma

The fact that Ihsanullah has played just four T20Is and an ODI for Pakistan is what is raising eyebrows after his comment on the Indian batter. He has managed to pick six wickets in the shortest format for Pakistan, after debuting for the Shaheens for both formats in 2023. He is known to skittle the batters with his high pace, which is around the 144kmph mark.

The right-arm pacer grabbed the attention of spectators after his spell against the Multan Sultans in PSL 2023. He bowled an electric spell and ended with figures of 5/12 in the match. In the same season, Ihsanullah put his hands on the best bowler of the tournament and the PSL player of the tournament awards.

But since his debut in 2023, the Pakistani pacer has not had the best of careers at the highest level. Soon enough after his debut, an elbow injury sidelined him from the game for a few weeks. However, Ihsanullah is known for his comment on boycotting the PSL league after he went unsold in the 2025 draft. As per his comments about the Indian batter, he seems to be very confident in his own abilities. But one of the first things he will need to do is, break into the national side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.