Why Is Temba Bavuma Not In The South Africa Test Squad For Pakistan Series?

South Africa is set to visit Pakistan for a multi-format series, starting on October 12 in Lahore. The series will kickoff with two Test matches, followed by three T20Is and ODIs, respectively. However, the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 winning captain, Temba Bavuma, has not been included in the Proteas’ squad for the entire eight-match tour.

Why Is Temba Bavuma Excluded from South Africa Squad Against Pakistan?

The batter will not feature in South Africa’s tour of Pakistan due to a calf strain that he suffered during their latest limited-over series against England. Proteas’ T20I captain Aiden Markram will lead the team in Bavuma’s absence as the injury has ruled him out of action for at least six to eight weeks.

“We are disappointed not to have Temba available, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November. He has been such an important leader and batter for us in the Test side and his presence on and off the field will be missed,” stated the head coach, Shukri Conrad. “The majority of the Test squad have experience of playing in the subcontinent and understand the demands that come with it, so I’m confident they will embrace the challenge.”

Notably, this will be South Africa’s first assignment in their WTC title defense. Earlier, skipper Bavuma had played a pivotal role in the team’s Test championship triumph over the previous winners, Australia, with his crucial 102 runs in the WTC 2025 Final at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Moreover, the team would rue Bavuma’s absence as the batter was continuing a great run of form, especially in Tests. Though the 35-year-old managed to put up only 29 runs in his latest three ODI appearances, his last seven red-ball matches include two centuries and five fifty-plus scores.

ALSO READ:

How South Africa Playing XI Could Look Like Without Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj

South Africa will enter the opening Test in Pakistan with two major absences — captain Temba Bavuma (calf injury) and first-choice spinner Keshav Maharaj (groin strain, available only from the second Test). These setbacks force a restructuring in both leadership and balance, especially in subcontinental conditions where spin could dominate.

Aiden Markram will lead the side and is set to return to the top order, likely opening alongside Ryan Rickelton. Markram relinquished his opening role temporarily, but with Tony de Zorzi retained primarily as a squad option and not a certainty in the XI, experience may be prioritised. The biggest question is at No. 3. Wiaan Mulder, previously tested at that position, offers an all-round option, allowing South Africa flexibility with an extra bowler if required. However, Tristan Stubbs — who has batted at No. 3 in Bangladesh — remains a strong contender if they prefer a specialist batter.

The middle order should feature Stubbs (if not at No.3), David Bedingham, and Dewald Brevis. Bavuma’s absence opens a direct slot, with Brevis likely getting the nod for his ability to counter spin aggressively. Kyle Verreynne will take the gloves and anchor the lower middle order.

Without Maharaj, the spin department becomes a tactical decision. South Africa could opt for dual or even triple-spin, considering Pakistan’s turning tracks. Senuran Muthusamy and Prenelan Subrayen are the natural replacements, while Simon Harmer, included for experience, brings control and variation. If they go with three spinners, Kagiso Rabada may be the lone specialist seamer, supported by Mulder’s medium pace. Alternatively, Marco Jansen could be picked to retain a two-seamer template if conditions permit.

Bavuma’s absence affects batting stability; Maharaj’s absence challenges control. How South Africa balance aggression and endurance will define their approach in “extreme spin” conditions.

Likely South Africa Playing XI For 1st Test vs Pakistan

Aiden Markram (c)

Ryan Rickelton

Wiaan Mulder

Tristan Stubbs

David Bedingham

Dewald Brevis

Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Senuran Muthusamy

Simon Harmer

Prenelan Subrayen

Kagiso Rabada

Alternate (If two seamers preferred):

Marco Jansen in for Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa Test Squad Against Pakistan

Aiden Markram (C), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (only for the second Test), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa T20I Squad Against Pakistan

David Miller (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI Squad Against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.