‘An Attitude Adjustment’: Former Australia Player Slams Shubman Gill After India’s Poor Fielding In First Test Against England

On the back of all the dropped catches, the Indian bowlers leaked a massive 250 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main culprit with four dropped chances.

According to former Australian player Brad Haddin, India’s newly made skipper Shubman Gill is responsible for the ordinary fielding standards of his team after a torrid show in the first Test against England in Headingley.

Despite batting well in both innings, the visitors had a pathetic time while fielding, as they failed to assist their bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah. While chasing a target of 371, it was Ben Duckett who took the onus, smashing a brilliant 149 in the fourth innings. The southpaw was earlier dropped in both innings of the match, while tallying 211 runs, and eventually became the Player of the Match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – The Prime Offender

During the first Test, the Indian team dropped a total of eight catches, and as a result, it tipped the scales in favour of the English side. On the back of all the dropped catches, the Indian bowlers leaked a massive 250 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the main culprit with four dropped chances.

ALSO READ:

During the fifth over of the first innings, Jaiswal missed Ben Duckett’s catch when he was on 11, and the left-hand batter went on to score 62 runs before getting out in 23.5 overs. In the seventh over, it was Ravindra Jadeja who dropped Duckett’s catch, giving him another lifeline on 15. Jaiswal once again was the offender as he dropped Ollie Pope’s catch in the 31st over of the game, and as a result, the right-hand batter went on to collect 106 runs.

“Every great team, no matter what year you’re playing, the one standout feature they’ve always had is that they’ve been a great fielding team. And I think that is one legacy Gill has start to leave now on this team. He needs an attitude adjustment. “If you want to field well and compete the whole time, it’s only attitude. You can do all your technical work off the field and have as many coaches as anyone, but it won’t matter. Even in the IPL this year, the catching was horrible. And that could be a byproduct,” Haddin said while taking part in the Willow Talk podcast.

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Debut Turns Upside Down

Shubman Gill was appointed as the full-time Test skipper of the Indian team after the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements in the middle of the IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant was also included in a leadership group, being named as the vice-captain of the Indian team.

The Indian team at one point in time was batting at 430 for three and then was restricted to 471 runs, adding just 31 runs at the cost of six wickets in the Leeds Test. The good point for the Indian team was their batting as the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant smashed centuries. Jasprit Bumrah was the lone warrior with the ball, picking up a total of five wickets in the first Test match against England. But it was England who had the last laugh, chasing down 371 on day five to go 1-0 up in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.