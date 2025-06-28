News
Why are Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen Not in South Africa Playing XI For 1st Test vs Zimbabwe

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read

Rabada claimed 56 wickets from 11 Tests in WTC 2023-25 cycle

World Test Champions South Africa are moving in a new direction before they enter the next cycle of defending their crown for the 2025-27 cycle.

As a part of that, they have named several newcomers to their Test squad for the two-match series against Zimbabwe.

Keshav Maharaj, the stand-in captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma who suffered a hamstring injury while batting in the second innings of the WTC 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s, won the toss and opted to bat first in the game.

Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen rested for ZIM vs SA Test Series

The Proteas, most notably, named five uncapped players for the squad. Batters Lesogo Senokwane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen were named in the squad with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Lungi Ngidi being the only senior pacer. Ngidi will only be available for the second and final Test schedule for July 6-10 in Bulwayo.

While Bavuma is injured for the series, Anrich Nortje is unavailable due to a latest stress-related injury in his lower back. South African selectors have also rested new-ball duo Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada for the series along with senior batter Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton and Tristan Stubbs who were all part of the WTC 2025 final squad.

ALSO READ:

South Africa’s regulars rested or unavailable for Zimbabwe Tests

Rabada, who recently served suspension after testing positive for recreational drug use, put the Proteas on the winning step in the final with figures of 5-51 and 4-59. However, opener Aiden Markram was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 136 in the second innings as South Africa 282 with five wickets in hand.

Rabada played 11 of South Africa’s 12 Tests in the 2023-25 WTC cycle and claimed 56 wickets from 22 innings which included one four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls. The 30-year-old also averaged an excellent 18.73 from these matches. Jansen played seven Tests and claimed 33 wickets at an average of 21.54 from 14 innings.

South Africa had played a warm-up red-ball game against Zimbabwe in England before the final against Australia. Zimbabwe, who have been playing regular Test cricket off late, have played a one-off four-day Test against England in Nottingham. They lost the match by an innings and 45 runs.

Zimbabwe are currently 12th in the ICC Test rankings and not part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Playing XI

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj(c), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka

