BCCI Shares Latest Shreyas Iyer Injury Update After Scans Following Rib Injury

Shreyas Iyer injury occurred in the recent AUS vs IND 3rd ODI. The India vice-captain was taken off the field during the 34th over after he completed an outstanding catch to dismiss Alex Carey. He has endured a laceration injury to the spleen.

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update

The BCCI has shared a latest injury update after Shreyas Iyer underwent scans in Sydney.

The BCCI statement reads, “Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress.” Running at full tilt to grab the ball, Shreyas successfully dismissed Carey, but he fell hard on the ground. Immediately, he was clutching his side due to immense pain. He did not return to the field for the rest of the innings and was taken to the hospital. His batting duties weren’t required as India won the match by nine wickets.

This Shreyas Iyer injury means his participation in the upcoming ODIs at home against South Africa hangs in the balance. The laceration injury to the spleen may take a few weeks to recover.

How Shreyas Iyer Injury Could Affect His ODI Future

The 30-year-old started the year with two ODIs at home against England. He struck a total of more than 100 runs across two matches. Shreyas was India’s highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

After a long gap, the No.4 batter returned to action in Australia. In two matches, he made 11 and 71 runs. The Mumbai-based player has grown as a reliable middle-order batter. However, this Shreyas Iyer injury may put him on a slippery slope.

Shreyas plays only the 50-over format for India. He hasn’t featured in T20Is in the last 20 months. And recently, he requested a break from red-ball cricket, citing fatigue issues. With just one format, Shreyas has been toiling hard to remain in the national team circuit.

The South Africa ODIs will begin on November 30, and Rishabh Pant is expected to be called back in the squad after his injury in England. If Shreyas is unavailable for selection, one of Pant, Tilak Varma, or Riyan Parag could be added to the playing combination. This puts Shreyas’s No.4 spot in danger.

Thus, the player would hope his laceration injury to the spleen isn’t serious and he regains full fitness at the earliest, especially with the Indian contingent cementing their probable 15 for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027.

