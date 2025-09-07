Can Shreyas Iyer Make a Return to India Test Team for West Indies Home Series?

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he scored 480 runs in five matches, including two centuries.

It has been over a year since Shreyas Iyer last played a Test for India. The Mumbai batter was dropped midway during the five-match England series at home in early 2024, and things went further downhill when he was removed from BCCI’s central contracts list along with Ishan Kishan.

For much of the past year, his name was missing from red-ball conversations. But with India preparing for the two-Test home series against West Indies starting October 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Shreyas is suddenly back in the mix.

Strong Domestic and White-Ball Form Boosts Shreyas Iyer

One of the main reasons people are talking about Shreyas’ comeback is his performance in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. He scored 480 runs in five matches, including two centuries. Those runs came after a long spell of poor form in Tests, where he managed only one fifty-plus score in his last 14 innings.

Even when he was not in the Test side, Shreyas kept himself in the spotlight with strong performances in limited-overs cricket. He was India’s leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy earlier this year in the UAE, scoring important fifties. In the IPL, he had his best-ever season, scoring over 600 runs at a strike rate above 175 while captaining Punjab Kings to the final.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer Comeback on the Cards

The clearest sign of his red-ball comeback came when the selectors named him captain of the India A side for two First-Class matches against Australia A later this month. This appointment is seen as a test run ahead of the senior team selection. Shreyas, who is currently playing for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals, has another chance to prove his form ahead of the West Indies series.

Shreyas has so far scored 811 runs in 14 Tests, including one century and five fifties. While his technique has often been tested at the highest level, especially against quality pace, his experience and improved form could be valuable in India’s middle order.

India in test is now captained by Shubman Gill with Gautam Gambhir as coach, and the team is in a transition phase. Shreyas Iyer has a chance to return to Test cricket, and the upcoming home series could be the right stage for it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.