Domestic India Openers Who Failed To Impress In Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 kicked off today with domestic India players aiming to impress the selectors with their performances. The First Class tournament has been a good platform for players to showcase their talent and push their case towards the dream of playing for India.

Some take their opportunities while some fail to make a mark. On the opening day of Ranji Trophy 2025-26, there were quite a few renowned openers who fell early. Here we take a look at four domestic openers who had to walk back early.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons despite having shown good form. He hit a sublime century in a practice game before being involved in an altercation with an opponent player. Whether that played a role or not but he could not get the desired start to his Ranji season.

Former Mumbai player who moved to Maharashtra, Shaw fell in the opening over without opening his account. He was trapped LBW against the right-arm pacer MD Nidheesh. Maharashtra suffered a big collapse as they lost half the side for just 18 runs.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan, the 20-year-old promising Mumbai batter, could not do much on the first day of the competition against Jammu and Kashmir. Opening the batting, Musheer was dismissed for a duck on the third ball of the innings. He was caught off against an in-form fast bowler Auqib Nabi.

The brother of Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer has had a pretty solid start to his career, averaging over 50 in First Class cricket from nine games before today’s clash. He will be hoping to get back among runs in the second innings.

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal was also amongst the failed domestic stars on the first morning of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Karnataka won the toss against Saurashtra and opted to bat first but didn’t get a good start, losing both openers early.

Mayank was the first to go, falling for just 2 runs after playing 30 deliveries. He was dismissed against the left-arm spin of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Mayank, who last played a Test for India in 2022, would be hoping for a blockbuster season to push his case for a comeback.

ALSO READ:

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh also failed to make any impact on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Punjab had early trouble against Madhya Pradesh, losing three wickets for just 22 runs. Prabhsimran was the first man to be dismissed, getting caught against the off-spin bowler Saransh Jain.

The Punjab opener came into this tournament on the back of a stunning century against Australia A in a List A match. But here he fell for just 4 runs off 11 balls.

Atharva Taide

The Vidarbha opening batter Atharva Taide survived for 47 balls in their opening Ranji clash against Nagaland but couldn’t make the most of it. Taide fell for just 18 runs after seeing off the new-ball threat.

Recently, The 25-year-old batter scored a magnificent 143 against Rest of India in the Irani Trophy. He will be eyeing a big Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign to stake his claim for India call-up.

Ayush Mhatre

The young sensation Ayush Mhatre has been going through a rough patch after some blistering form prior to it. He had a tough tour of Australia with the Under-19 side, and his fortunes haven’t changed after returning home.

Mhatre had a good start in the clash against Jammu and Kashmir, scoring 28 runs but could not capitalise on it. He was caught behind off Yudhvir Singh’s right arm pace.

