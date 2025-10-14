Three 10/10, One 5/10: Rating India Players on Their Performances From the IND vs WI Test Series

India had multiple top performers throughout the series.

India won the two-match Test series against the West Indies 2-0, defeating the Caribbean side by nine wickets in the second match. The West Indies fought back strongly with the bat in the second innings, making India question their decision to enforce a follow-on. Still, India registered a comfortable win and ensured getting the maximum WTC points from the rubber.

India had multiple top performers throughout the series, with different players stepping up at times. A few of them would have liked to contribute more in their respective departments. Overall, it was a fruitful series for most Indian cricketers.

We rate their performances in the West Indies series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 8/10

Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the series as the leading run-scorer. However, most of those runs came in that marathon 175-run knock, constituting 79.90% of the total runs. He would have liked to add more to those 36 in the first game, but still did reasonably well as a batter.

Inns – 3, Runs – 219, Average – 73, 50s – 0, 100s – 1

KL Rahul – 10/10

KL Rahul was among the most consistent batters in the series. He hit a century in the first Test and a fifty in the second innings of the second Test. He would rue a missed chance of a big one in the first innings in Delhi, but was flawless for most of the rubber.

Inns – 3, Runs – 196, Average – 98, 50s – 1, 100s – 1

Sai Sudharsan – 7/10

If there’s any batter who should be dissatisfied with his performance, it has to be Sai Sudharsan. He had the opportunity to pile on big scores and stamp that No.3 spot, but failed to do so. He was still solid in the second Test and hit a fine 87 in the first innings, but he could have finished the game by staying unbeaten during the chase.

Inns – 3, Runs – 133, Average – 44.33, 50s – 1, 100s – 0

Shubman Gill – 8.5/10

Shubman Gill has continued from where he left off in England. He hit a fifty in Ahmedabad, where he would have liked to convert it into a big one, but it happens. Then, he notched up a magnificent century in the first innings of the second Test, but could have stayed till the end in the final dig to take his team through.

Inns – 3, Runs – 192, Average – 96, 50s – 1, 100s – 1

Dhruv Jurel – 9/10

It’s hard to ask for anything than what Dhruv Jurel did in the West Indies series. He ensured India didn’t feel Rishabh Pant’s absence, scoring 175 runs, with a century, in three innings with the bat. Additionally, he was fabulous behind the sticks, flying all around to collect the balls, flaunting his superior wicketkeeping skills.

Inns – 3, Runs – 175, Average – 87.50, 50s – 0, 100s – 1

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja – 10/10

Ravindra Jadeja is at his peak in Test cricket and continues to contribute with both bat and ball. He hit a century in his only innings. Additionally, he was the third-leading wicket-taker in the series.

With Bat: Inns – 1, Runs – 104, Average – 104, 50s – 0, 100s – 1

With Ball: Inns – 4, Wickets – 8, Average – 27.12, 5w – 0

Washington Sundar – 5/10

Washington Sundar had a middling series in general. As a batter, he didn’t have many chances. However, he could have done a lot better as a bowler, even though conditions didn’t suit spinners as much in both matches.

With Bat: Inns – 1, Runs – 9, Average – 9, 50s – 0, 100s – 0

With Ball: Inns – 4, Wickets – 3, Average – 49.33, 5w – 0

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 6/10

Nitish Kumar Reddy can’t be blamed much because the management didn’t use him properly. He had a promotion in the first innings of the second Test and played a fine hand of 43, but could have scored a bit more. As a bowler, he bowled only four overs, showing his underutilisation.

With Bat: Inns – 1, Runs – 43, Average – 43, 50s – 0, 100s – 0

With Ball: Inns – 1, Wickets – 0, Average – NA, 5w – 0

Kuldeep Yadav – 10/10

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s best bowler in the series. Spinners didn’t have as much assistance in both games, but Kuldeep showed his magic and ended as the leading wicket-taker. His spell in the first innings in Delhi was magnificent.

Inns – 4, Wickets – 12, Average – 19.50, 5w – 1

Jasprit Bumrah – 8/10

Surprisingly, Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t at his best throughout the series. Still, he did well in patches and bowled a few typical Bumrah deliveries. Sure, he could have done better, but the team will take it.

Inns – 4, Wickets – 7, Average – 20.28, 5w – 0

Mohammed Siraj – 9/10

Mohammed Siraj was magnificent and bowled with full steam as he always does. The positive was hitting the right areas in almost every spell. In Delhi, pacers didn’t have ample assistance, but he responded well and ended as the second leading wicket-getter in the series

Inns – 4, Wickets – 10, Average – 13, 5w – 0

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.