Mohammed Siraj Receives ‘King’ Treatment in the Dugout After Gruelling Spell in Delhi Heat During IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

India have a target of 121 runs in the fourth innings.

The IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi took a dramatic turn after John Campbell and Shai Hope struck centuries in the third innings. The West Indies avoided a follow-on and gave India a target of 121 runs in the fourth innings. However, the fast bowlers faced the wrath, including Mohammed Siraj, who received ‘King’ treatment in the dugout.

Mohammed Siraj Received ‘King Treatment’ in Dugout

India bowled more than 175 overs across three days of the Test match. Overall, Mohammed Siraj has bowled 29 overs of pace.

Since the morning of Day 4, the bowlers shared 69.5 overs among them. After a long spell in the cruel Delhi heat, Siraj was seeling cooling it off in the dugout. One of the support staff member was massaging his leg, while the other kept an ice bag on Siraj’s head.

“What we see right now, the fast bowlers being treated like kings after a hard spell. It’s the same case everywhere, by the way,” Dinesh Karthik said from the commentary box.

Watch the video here:

More to follow…