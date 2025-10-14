Gautam Gambhir Invited to West Indies Dressing Room, Gives Inspiring Speech After IND vs WI Test Series Win [WATCH]

The hosts have claimed a dominating 2-0 whitewash over the West Indies.

The hosts India have claimed a dominating 2-0 victory over the West Indies in the recent IND vs WI Test series. Following the emphatic win, the visitors’ head coach Darren Sammy invited his Indian counterpart Gautam Gambhir to share his experiences with a developing Caribbean squad.

Gautam Gambhir Praises West Indies’ Fight Back in 2nd IND vs WI Test

The Indian head coach motivated the Caribbean players to carry on with their passion for the game to overcome the challenging economic conditions. He emphasised the team’s purpose of bringing back their old days of glory and also showed his faith in the current squad members to inspire the upcoming cricketers of the region.

“When I talk about international cricket, many teams play because they love the game, and there are very few teams, like West Indies, who has a purpose to play this game. And purpose is always more important than love. I feel you guys can inspire the next generation of West Indies cricket,” he stated in the West Indies dressing room.

Moreover, Gambhir hailed the stunning comeback from the West Indies batters in the second innings in Delhi. Previously, they were bundled out for just 248 runs while chasing a mammoth 519 in the first innings. But after the hosts enforced a follow-on, the Caribbean batters put up a few gritty knocks to make a strong comeback.

The tons from John Campbell and Shai Hope and an unbeaten fifty-run knock from Justin Greaves highlighted the Caribbeans’ fightback, while vice-captain Jomel Warrican also contributed with four crucial wickets in the match.

“The way you played in the second innings of this Test match is probably the template which actually can take West Indies cricket forward. A good Test nation is a solid cricketing nation, it’s not the other way around. When you wear that jersey, remember, you’ve got the opportunity to do something special, which not a lot of players playing T20 format has,” added Gambhir.

Watch Gambhir’s inspiring speech to the Windies players here:

ALSO READ:

IND vs WI Clean Sweep Registers Maiden Series Win for Captain Shubman Gill

After a hard-fought five-match series in England, the young Indian Test side also put up an impressive performance in the two home red-ball fixtures. The whitewash against the West Indies marks the maiden series victory for the newly appointed Indian skipper, Shubman Gill.

The 25-year-old, who was the highest run-scorer of the England tour, continued his scorching hot form in the home Tests to put up a half-century and an unbeaten hundred in the recently concluded series. Earlier, opener Yashhasvi Jaiswal had also notched up a magnificent 175 in the fixture, following up the sublime tons from Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul in the series opener.

Notably, spinner Kuldeep Yadav finally managed a place in the Test XI, after warming the bench in the entire tour of England. He also produced an impactful show to snare a total of 12 wickets in the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.