How Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Brought The Best Out of India’s New Spin Attack in West Indies Series

The spin trio scalped a total of 13 wickets in the second IND vs WI Test.

India have dominantly registered a 2-0 home series victory against the West Indies by claiming the second and final fixture in Delhi by seven wickets. This is also the hosts’ 10th successive series win over the opponent since 2002.

Following the emphatic victory, the new spin-combination of India have revealed how head coach Gautam Gambhir’s inputs have helped them to bring out their best in the latest red-ball contests.

Ravindra Jadeja on His Increased Batting Responsibility

The veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was also handed the role of vice-captaincy for the series against the Caribbeans, has credited the head coach for his batting order promotion to No.6. Notably, the 36-year-old grabbed the award for the Player of the Series for his sublime 104* runs in the series opener in Ahmedabad, coupled with back-to-back four-wicket hauls.

“As Gauti bhai said, I’m at number six now. So I’m thinking more as a proper batsman and that works for me. In the past, for many years, I’ve been batting at number eight, number nine, so my mindset was a little different from what I have now. I’m just trying to spend more time in the middle whenever I get a chance to bat,” he stated after the match.

Previously, the southpaw also had a smashing tour of England to become the third-highest run-getter for India, just after the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul. He had notched up 516 runs in five matches, which included four unbeaten knocks and five half-centuries, apart from the crucial rescue act at Manchester (107 not out) to stitch a valiant match-winning 203*-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

Earlier, Sundar had also praised the head coach Gambhir and current skipper Gill for their unwavering faith in the players during the latest overseas series. He opined that the backing from the coach and captain pair operated as key to bringing out the best efforts from a new and young side.

“He has had so much faith in all of us, trusting that we would always fight and find a way to win. Credit to them for maintaining such a calm dressing room throughout the series. Both of them have a lot of belief in their players and that really helps in the bigger picture,” noted the all-rounder.

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up on Challenging Surface in IND vs WI 2nd Test

The Player of the Match, Kuldeep Yadav, shared that the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was difficult to bowl at, while emphasising the dry conditions. However, the spin wizard reaped the fruits of consistently putting in the hard yards to scalp a total of eight wickets in the fixture.

“This was a totally different wicket. Bowling a lot of overs was the challenge here, I enjoyed bowling here. There wasn’t any drift here. The wicket was too dry. Bowling lot of overs and getting the breakthrough is something I enjoy a lot. When you put a lot of revs, you generally get the drift,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.