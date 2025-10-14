India defeated West Indies in the second Test by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, winning the series 2-0.

The WTC 2025-27 standings didn’t change after the second Test in Delhi, but India’s points percentage (PCT) went up to 61.9, bringing them closer to second-placed Sri Lanka, who are at 66.67.

Australia stay on top of the table with a 100% points percentage (PCT) after winning all three Tests they’ve played so far. Sri Lanka are in second place with one win from two Tests, while India sit third with four wins in seven matches this cycle.

England are fourth with a PCT of 43.33, having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their five Tests. Bangladesh are fifth with 16.67 after one draw and one loss in two matches. The West Indies are sixth with zero points, losing all five Tests they’ve played.

New Zealand are yet to start their new WTC cycle, while the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa is currently in progress.

ALSO READ:

How the WTC Points System Works

A win gives a team 12 points, a tie 6 points, and a draw 4 points.

Teams are ranked by the percentage of points won out of the total points they contested.

Points can be deducted for slow over rates.

Why Are India Below Australia and Sri Lanka In The WTC 2025-27 Table Despite Having The Most Wins?

India have won the most matches so far in this WTC cycle (4 wins in 7 matches) and also have a draw.

However, they have contested 84 points in total from these 7 matches and earned 52 points, giving a points percentage (PCT) of 61.9%.

Sri Lanka, with just 1 win and 1 draw in 2 matches, have contested 24 points and earned 16 points, giving them a PCT of 66.67%, which is higher than India’s.

Australia have won all 3 of their matches, earning all 36 points from 36 contested, giving them a perfect PCT of 100%.

So even though India have more wins, the PCT system puts Australia and Sri Lanka above them because they have won a higher percentage of points in the matches they’ve played.

Teams Matches Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT (%) Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.9 England 5 2 2 1 2 26 43.33 Bangaldesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.