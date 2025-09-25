‘Inaccurate Before, Inaccurate Again’ – Jasprit Bumrah Lashes Out At Former India Player On Social Media

He has taken five wickets in four Asia Cup 2025 matches so far.

Earlier today, former player Mohammad Kaif took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain how Suryakumar Yadav is using Jasprit Bumrah in the Asia Cup 2025. He drew comparisons from the time when Rohit Sharma used the spearhead in T20s.

Jasprit Bumrah Disagrees With Mohammad Kaif Over Workload Management Concerns

Kaif had explained how Bumrah’s quota of four overs would be spread out in the 20 overs, while now, he bowls majorly in the powerplay. The retired player cited that this change is made in the wake of workload management, as the pacer is finishing three out of his four overs when his body is warmed up, thus avoiding any strain that may keep Bumrah out of action.

However, the 31-year-old pacer didn’t withhold from disagreeing with the assumptions made.

Bumrah took to X and wrote, “Inaccurate before, inaccurate again.”

Inaccurate before inaccurate again 👍🏾 https://t.co/knkjXOGOKb — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 25, 2025

The lead pacer had opted to play only three out of five Tests in England. It came after a serious back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which kept Bumrah out of action for months.

However, the Mumbai Indians bowler has returned to full fitness and will be partaking in the two Test series against the West Indies too.

In the Asia Cup 2025 so far, Bumrah was sitting out for one of the five matches. He has taken five wickets at an average of 22 and a 7.33 economy rate. He is India’s joint-second top wicket-taker, after Kuldeep Yadav, who leads the tournament charts with 12 scalps.

In the ongoing multi-nation tournament, India remain unbeaten after five fixtures and have secured a place in the summit clash. However, they will play another Super Four match against Sri Lanka tomorrow. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan clash, currently underway in Dubai, will determine the other finalist India will face on 28 September in the Final.

Alike their Oman clash, Bumrah could be rested. In that case, Arshdeep Singh may get another chance.

The right-arm pacer has a whopping 219 Test wickets to his name in 48 matches. 47 out of those have come in home conditions at an economy of 2.89. After the Asia Cup, he will don the India whites on October 2 in his home city of Ahmedabad to face the Roston Chase-led side. Expectedly, he will play his 50th Test in Delhi against the West Indies.

India squad for West Indies Tests

Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

