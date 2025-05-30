England Lions vs India A 1st Test Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ind A vs Eng Lions Test Series in India?

These two Test matches will function as a preparation ahead of India's five-match long away tour next month.

India A will kick off the tour of England with a four-day unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury. The fixture will be followed by another four-day red-ball match, starting on June 6, between the two sides. These two Test matches will function as a preparation ahead of India’s five-match long away tour, starting on June 20 in Headingley.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the India A side in both of these First-Class matches. Several players, who will be part of India’s team for the upcoming Test series against England, are also going to feature in this squad. The list includes India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep.

Notably, the newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan are currently featuring for their franchise Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. These two youngsters will join the India A squad ahead of their second and final Test match against the England Lions.

Squads of India A and England Lions

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

England Lions: James Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden.

Test Series Schedule

May 30, Friday : Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

: Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury June 6, Friday: County Cricket Ground, Northampton

When will the England Lions vs India A Unofficial Test matches take place?

Both the Test matches between India A and England Lions will be starting on 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Ind A vs Eng Lions Live Streaming in India?

The India A vs England Lions Test series will be streamed live on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) app and website.

Where to watch Ind A vs Eng Lions Live on TV in India?

The two-match Test series will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

