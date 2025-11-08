India A take on South Africa A in the 2nd unofficial Test in Bengaluru. Follow IND A vs SA A live updates and scores of Day 3 here.

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — KL Rahul falls early on Day 3

India A were already in immense trouble after three wickets, and KL Rahul, who looked solid on the previous day, couldn’t add much to his tally. He was the first wicket to fall on Day 3 and could only add a solitary run to his overnight score.

During the second innings, Rahul made 27 runs in 60 balls, including three boundaries, before Okuhle Cele dismissed him in the 27th over. He should have converted this into a big one to put his team in a comfortable position, but a familiar story like the first innings followed.

ALSO READ:

IND A vs SA A Live Updates And Scores — What happened on Day 2?

The second day started with the Indian pacers coming out with their tails up and grabbed quick wickets to unsettle South Africa A. Marques Ackerman hit a fighting century, but others couldn’t support him much.

For India A, Prasidh Krishna starred with three wickets, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj dismissed two batters each. A complete bowling effort bundled the opponent on a mere 221, as India A earned a handy 34-run first-innings lead.

Later, India A lost three wickets inside 23 overs while adding only 78 in the third innings. Day 2 ended with 78/3 in 24 overs, with the home side leading by 112 runs.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.