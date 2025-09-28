IND vs PAK Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India vs Pakistan Today Asia Cup 2025 Match Final

India and Pakistan are ready to meet once again, this time in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai. Remarkably, this will be the first time in the 41-year history of the tournament that these two arch-rivals face each other in the title clash.

India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, have won all six of their matches so far. Their last game against Sri Lanka was very close and went to a Super Over, but India managed to win. Having already defeated Pakistan twice in this tournament, they will be looking to do it again and take home the trophy.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s journey has been tough. They had to work hard to qualify from the group stage and again in the Super Fours. Both of their losses in the tournament came against India. Their last Super Four match against Bangladesh was also a real test, as Bangladesh came close to pulling off an upset, but Pakistan managed to hold on for an 11-run win to book their spot in the final.

IND vs PAK Playing 11 Today

India are expected to stick with the same playing XI that has featured in most of their matches so far. Pakistan too are likely to go with the same lineup they used in their previous game.

India Playing 11

Shivam Dube and Jasprit Bumrah, who were rested in the previous game, are set to return for the final. This means Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh will have to make way. There were also some injury concerns around Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma, but India will be hoping all three are fully fit and available for selection.

IND Likely Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

IND Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

No.3: Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Lower-order: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Playing 11

Pakistan have no injury worries and are likely to go with the same team that played in their previous match.

PAK Likely Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

PAK Batting Order:

Openers: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman

No.3: Saim Ayub

Middle-order: Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz

Lower-order: Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

