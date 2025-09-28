Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch The India vs Pakistan Final Live in India?

After 18 thrilling matches in the ACC Asia Cup 2025, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are ready to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 Final live from Dubai on September 28. Cricket fans across the country are eagerly searching for where to watch India vs Pakistan Final live in India, and we’ve got you covered with all the live streaming and TV details.

The two teams have already met twice earlier in the tournament, with defending champions India emerging victorious on both occasions to stamp their authority over Pakistan. India remain the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having lifted the trophy eight times — seven in ODIs and once in the T20 format (2016). Pakistan, meanwhile, are yet to win a T20 Asia Cup title, with their two triumphs coming in the ODI editions of 2000 and 2012.

Adding to the excitement, this will be the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final in the tournament’s 17-year history. While Rohit Sharma’s men aim to clinch back-to-back Asia Cup titles after their 2023 triumph, Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan will be desperate to avenge their group-stage losses and secure a maiden T20 crown.

Pakistan’s last T20I win over India came during the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage. They even reached the final that year but fell short against Sri Lanka. Since then, India have dominated the rivalry, leading the head-to-head 8-2 in the last 10 T20I meetings.

Stay tuned as we bring you complete details on Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming in India, TV channels, and online platforms, so you don’t miss a single moment of this historic clash.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming in India will be available on the SonyLiv App and FanCode.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

The Asia Cup 2025 Final live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to Watch Live Streaming in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Rest of the World?

The Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Channel Eye

Sirasa TV, Channel Eye Bangladesh: Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports

PTV Sports, Ten Sports USA: Willow TV

When Will the Asia Cup 2025 Final Take Place?

The Asia Cup 2025 Final live between India and Pakistan will be played on September 28, 2025, in Dubai. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time and 8:00 PM IST.

Fans searching for when and where to watch India vs Pakistan Final live can tune in from 8:00 PM IST onwards across streaming platforms and TV channels in India and worldwide.

