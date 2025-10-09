IND vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?

The 2nd Test between India and the West Indies will kickoff on October 10.

The hosts India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first red-ball fixture in Ahmedabad. The two sides will clash for the second and final Test of the series in Delhi, starting on October 10. Fans will find out the IND vs WI live streaming details here.

The Indian Test side has handled the transition phase well, following the recent retirements of the prominent figures, including Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. The newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill, is proving his mettle at home after his first captaincy stint during the England Test series.

On the other hand, the Caribbean have now lost four Test matches in a row in the last nine months. Previously, the team had also suffered a whitewash at home while facing Australia. West Indies’ last victory in the format came against Pakistan in January 2025, when they drew the two-match away series by registering a 120-run win in the second fixture.

IND vs WI Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd Test in India?

Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI live streaming of the second Test on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

IND vs WI Live Telecast: Where to Watch 2nd Test in India on TV?

The IND vs WI live telecast for the second Test will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

IND vs WI Test Squad

INDIA: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

WEST INDIES: Roston Chase (C), John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, and Tevin Imlach.

FAQs: IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will IND vs WI 2nd Test match take place?

The second Test between India and the West Indies will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will commence at 9:30 AM IST, after the toss at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

IND vs WI live streaming for the second Test will be available on JioHotstar in India.

Where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs West Indies second Test will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming in the UK and USA?

Fans can watch India vs West Indies live streaming on TNT Sports in the UK and Willow TV in the USA.

