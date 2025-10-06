“Had He Bowled in That Match…” – Mohammed Siraj Warns India Fans About the Importance of Jasprit Bumrah Workload Management

Mohammed Siraj has backed his teammate Jasprit Bumrah, who has been managing his workload by skipping certain matches.

Mohammed Siraj Backs Jasprit Bumrah Workload Management Amid Criticism

Siraj told The Indian Express that Bumrah does not worry about public views. He explained that Bumrah had a serious back injury and underwent major surgery, and had he bowled in matches while not fully fit, there was a real risk he might not have been able to continue. Because of Bumrah’s unique and demanding bowling action, careful management of his workload is crucial.

“Bumrah bhai doesn’t worry about outside opinion. He had a serious back injury and a big surgery. Had he bowled in that match, one can’t say whether he would have bowled again or not, if he had broken down,” Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj Urges Fans to Trust Jasprit Bumrah’s Commitment to Team

Siraj further addressed the criticism Bumrah faced during India’s five-Test series in England. He noted that before the series began, Bumrah had informed the team management that he would be available for only three of the five Tests to manage his workload. Consequently, he played the first, third, and fourth Tests but sat out the second and fifth. While India lost two of the three matches he played, they won both games he missed. Although the results were coincidental, Siraj pointed out that Bumrah was unfairly targeted.

“Indian fans should understand that he is the backbone of the team and be rest assured that whenever possible, he will definitely play,” he added.

Bumrah played in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, which ended on September 28, and then featured in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad starting October 2. It is not yet known if he will play the second Test, but he has been rested for the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19.

The focus is now on T20 cricket, with the T20 World Cup coming early next year. That is why Bumrah has been selected for the five-match T20I series in Australia, which will take place right after the ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj Steps Up as India’s Lead Pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence

Mohammed Siraj’s heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have become one of the standout moments of his career. With Bumrah playing only three Tests, Siraj’s role as India’s lead pacer was crucial. At Edgbaston, he took six wickets in an innings, and in the final Test at The Oval, he picked four wickets in the first innings and five in the second, helping India clinch a thrilling 7-run win and level the series 2-2. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker, with 23 wickets in nine innings.

