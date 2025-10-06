[WATCH] Riyan Parag Does Iconic ‘Above Them’ Celebration After Third Successive Half-Century vs Australia A.

He has done this celebration numerous times before.

Riyan Parag did his trademark ‘above them’ celebration after completing his fifty in the third unofficial List A game against Australia A in Kanpur. He was brilliant with the bat and helped India A chase down a big total easily.

The bowler bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Parag stood tall and whacked over the deep midwicket for a six, generating immense power from his stable base. As the ball went over the ropes, he went to his partner, Shreyas Iyer, on the non-striker’s end to shake hands and raise his bat to celebrate his fifty.

He immediately used his hands to indicate two different levels, showing he is a level above the rest of the players while looking towards the dressing room. Parag wanted to show that he is simply too good, and others can’t match him in terms of skills and class on the field.

Third consecutive fifty for Riyan Parag against Australia-A and he pulled out his iconic

"these guy's aren't on my level. I am level ahead of them" celebration!



Loved it!🔥@ParagRiyan @iasthathapliyal pic.twitter.com/IvUzT2gkUU — iThunder (@HiPrsm) October 5, 2025

He has done this celebration even before, mostly in domestic competitions like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and has always been known for his aggressive antics in the middle. Parag always shows immense confidence in his abilities, which he feels works in his favour, and often comes up with such funky stuff after an achievement or milestone.

Riyan Parag enjoys a fruitful series against Australia A

Riyan Parag was at his ruthless best in the three-match unofficial 50-over series against Australia A in Kanpur, scoring fifties in all three games with the bat. In the first fixture, Parag scored a quickfire 67 in just 42 balls, comprising five boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 159.52.

ALSO READ:

Later, in the second match, he came up with a fighting 58 when a few other batters could stay long at the crease, hitting six fours and one six. He also bowled two overs but went wicketless while conceding at an economy rate of six.

Another tremendous knock came in the final game, as Parag scored 62 runs in just 55 balls, including five boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 112.73. He formed a crucial 117-run stand with Iyer for the fourth wicket and ensured Australia A didn’t get a chance to make a comeback with the ball.

Overall, he was the leading run-scorer in the rubber, with 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 123.84 in three innings. This series has ensured Parag will be in ODI contention soon, for he offers value with both bat and ball and will balance the XI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.