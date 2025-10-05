Can Riyan Parag Get Into ODI Set-up? 4 Takeaways from India A vs Australia A One-Day Matches

India A won the three-match OD series against Australia A.

After losing the first game, India A won the unofficial One-day series against Australia A. Shreyas Iyer led the team and performed well with the bat, just in time for the Australia tour. Meanwhile, the three-match series also saw plenty of youngsters raising stocks for international call-ups. Some of them are Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma showed his unpreparedness for the format.

Let’s take a look at four takeaways from the India A vs Australia A 50-over games.

Punjab Kings batters outshine for India A

The likes of Shreyas Iyer (8) and Prabhsimran Singh (1) did not fire in the opening match, while Priyansh Arya was not included in the Playing XI. But the trio ruled in the second match. Priyansh scored a phenomenal 84-ball 101, and Prabh joined the thrashing party with a 56-run knock. The first-wicket partnership was broken after 20 overs with 135 already on the board. The captain also had fun punishing the Aussie bowlers with 110 runs. In that match, these batters tonked 11 sixes and 29 boundaries. Priyansh was once again dropped to accommodate Abhishek Sharma in the series-decider. However, Prabhsimran stole the show with a quick 102 off 68, and Shreyas too scored a half-century.

Abhishek Sharma fails to make a case for ODIs

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener is a beast in the shortest format, but the same cannot be said for 50-over games. As previously discussed, Abhishek Sharma is not ready to step up in the ODIs. And it was rightly observed in this tourney. The 25-year-old replaced in-form Priyansh Arya for two matches. In the first match, Abhishek was out on a golden duck, while in the last match, he returned with a 25-ball 22. He struck two boundaries, but looked out of touch as opposed to the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 where he won the Player of the Tournament award for topping the run-scoring charts.

ALSO READ:

Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni raise stocks for India call-ups

Ayush Badoni also played two out of three games, but proved his all-round skill set. The 25-year-old posted a fifty in the second match and followed it up with a 20-ball 21. With the ball, he scalped three wickets with low economy rates of 5.16 and 4.50.

Riyan Parag, on the other hand, was the most consistent batter for India A. His scores of 62, 67, and 58 showed that the team could count on him, especially in the case of a top-order collapse. He bowled a total of three overs across three games, giving away just 21 runs.

Nishant Sindhu hones his wicket-taking skills

The 21-year-old updated his already impressive List A statistics with six more wickets in the series. Though the Indian team started with a loss, Nishant Sindhu posted his third four-wicket haul. It included bowling out the then-captain Will Sutherland after he had just reached 50 runs. He also two one wicket each in the following games. However, his economy rates of 8.14 and 12 were pretty high. Overall, in his one-day format, Sindhu has taken 46 wickets in 38 outings. With the bat, he could amass only 14 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.