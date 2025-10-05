Who Is Jack Edwards? Australia All-round Sensation Pushing For An International Call-up After Heroics Against India A

He has played in the Big Bash League and the Major League Cricket.

Jack Edwards has made headlines for his all-round performances in the unofficial ODI series. The Australia A captain bagged a four-wicket haul previously and scored 89 in the ongoing match against India A.

The 25-year-old did not feature in the first unofficial ODI in Kanpur, and Will Sutherland captained the side in his absence. However, he came back into the side in the second game of the series and bagged a four-wicket haul, conceding 56 runs. The visitors managed to level the series after their last victory.

Having said that, the youngster’s batting skills were on display in the third and final match of the series. Walking in to bat at No.8, he smashed a terrific 89 to take his team to a competitive total of 316. The Indians used eight bowlers, while Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana starred with three wickets each. With consistent performances, Edwards might just be sneaking into the international side.

All-round Resume For Jack Edwards

It is no surprise that Jack Edwards is equally good with both bat and ball. He has played in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Major League Cricket (MLC) as well, and continued to be a good force for his respective teams. Moreover, he plays for New South Wales as a batting all-rounder.

Edwards has represented the Washington Freedom in the MLC. In seven innings so far, he has piled up 152 runs with a highest score of 42. His strike rate of almost 130 ensures that he keeps the scoreboard ticking and can also latch on to any freebies. To add to his batting numbers, he has also scalped 14 wickets from 12 matches in the league.

In Australia’s premier domestic T20 league, Edwards has scored 563 runs in 39 innings so far with a highest score of 47. In 21 innings with the ball, he has taken out batters 19 times with the best figures of 3/24. Additionally, Jack Edwards was named in Australia squad for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. In February 2025, the all-rounder signed a two-month contract with Hampshire County Cricket Club.

Is Australia Debut On The Horizon?

At the moment, this question would need some thinking. There is absolutely no doubt that Jack Edwards has the attributes of a great all-rounder. But his performances in the domestic T20 leagues have not made a significant impact. The 25-year-old will have to keep delivering results and also make sure that he increases his consistency.

If we look at the current Australian white-ball setups, there is very little room to fit another all-rounder in. Players like Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie have almost cemented their place in the XI and will be tough to compete against.

For someone like Jack Edwards to sneak into that setup, it will take some outstanding performances at the domestic level. It’s a road which isn’t going to be too easy, but can surely lead to an international debut.

