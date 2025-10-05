Delhi Capitals Star Flaunts Finishing Skills To Win Nervy Thriller and Seal IND-A vs AUS-A Series

Delhi Capitals (DC) young talent Vipraj Nigam gave a testament to his exemplary finishing skills by securing a thrilling win in the IND-A vs AUS-A 3rd ODI earlier today (October 5).

The 21-year-old bowling all-rounder, who was a revelation in his maiden IPL 2025 season, once again impressed on his India A debut.

With India down to the last two wickets and still 16 runs needed, Vipraj showcased nerves of steel to finish with a deft 32-ball 24 with the help of two boundaries and a maximum and propel India over the finishing line.

In the process, India A also secured the three-match series 2-1 after winning the opener and third match of the series.

Vipraj however, did not impress with the ball earlier and had a forgettable outing, registering figures of 0/60 in the 6 overs he bowled. The wrist spinner was introduced as the first-change bowler but after being hammered by Cooper Connolly, he did not bowl anymore post the 23rd over of Australia A’s innings.

ALSO READ:

Can Vipraj Nigam break into India white-ball teams?

Vipraj’s stellar IPL 2025 outing, where he contributed a total of 11 wickets and scored 142 runs from 14 matches in the lower-middle order, earned him the India A cap today. After IPL, he also impressed in the UPT20 League 2025, finishing as the second highest-wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 12 games.

Given the current management’s preference for all-rounders and bowlers who can bat to have depth in the department, Vipraj can be a left-field pick in India’s white-ball teams. Although he wasn’t exactly promising with the ball today, the wrist spinner has previously shown his mettle with his wrist spin and is more than a handy batter.

Furthermore, with the T20 World Cup 2026 and the 2027 ODI World Cup lined up next, the Delhi Capitals star will hope to capitalise on any opportunity that comes his way and a series of promising displays can put him in the reckoning for a spot in the main squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.