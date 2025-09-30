IND-W vs SL-W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, 30th September at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Indian team is aiming to win their first-ever Women’s World Cup title and comes into the tournament full of confidence after beating New Zealand by four wickets in a warm-up game. They will look to make a strong start, especially as they are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Sri Lanka Women have not done well against India in ODIs, with only three wins in total. They last won in the tri-nation series in May, but their overall record against India is poor.

IND-W vs SL-W Playing 11 Today

This is the first match for both teams, and they will look to field their strongest playing XIs. India had an injury scare during the warm-up match, but it seems all players are fit and ready for selection. The same goes for Sri Lanka, with everyone expected to be available for this game.

IND-W Playing 11

Arundhati Reddy suffered a nasty injury in the warm-up against England while trying to take a return catch, leaving the field on a wheelchair. Initially, it looked serious, but India later confirmed she is fit. She even bowled in the next warm-up against New Zealand and is set to play the first match.

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy.

IND-W Batting Order:

Openers: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal

No.3: Harleen Deol

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma

Lower-order: Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy

ALSO READ:

SL-W Playing 11

For Sri Lanka, all players are fit and ready for selection.

SL-W Likely Playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vimisha Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.

SL-W Batting Order:

Openers: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera

No.3: Harshitha Samarawickrama

Middle-order: Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani

Lower-order: Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.