How Pat Cummins Advice Sparked a Mindset Shift in Rising Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Simarjeet Singh has heaped praise on his franchise captain Pat Cummins for changing his mindset regarding his game. He joined SRH for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction but remained underwhelming for most of the season.

While chatting with ESPNcricinfo, Simarjeet explained how he hoped for instant results, leading him to make too many mistakes earlier. However, Cummins helped him understand why chasing perfection is futile and advised him to focus on giving his best and work on improving his game.

“I was also changing my plans constantly. I always used to think that my process must be perfect, but nothing in this world is perfect. [Pat] Cummins also told me the same thing: to focus on giving my best and not think about perfection. So now I focus more on how I can improve.”

Simarjeet played only four games in IPL 2025, taking just two wickets at 70.50 runs apiece, with an economy rate of 14.10. While he was unimpressive at times, the speedster gained valuable experience while working with giants like Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Daniel Vettori, SRH’s head coach, in the nets, and he must be understanding his skills better now.

Why Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain Simarjeet Singh before IPL 2026 auction

While Simarjeet Singh couldn’t perform according to expectations last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad should still retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Firstly, he is among those Indian pacers who can bowl at high speeds and cramp batters for room.

Secondly, he has been improving as a pacer and showed his improved returns in the recently concluded Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, where he was the joint-leading wicket-taker. The 27-year-old snared 20 wickets at an average of 15.10 in 11 outings, including a five-wicket haul, and was instrumental in his team’s run to the final, where his team fell short against West Delhi Lions.

Then, he doesn’t cost a big sum or waste an overseas slot either. So, the team has reasons to persist with him, even if his performances in IPL 2025 didn’t inspire enough confidence, solely due to his recent improvements.

Simarjeet was not used precisely last season as SRH tried him as a powerplay bowler when he should operate mostly in the middle overs due to his natural attributes. He has the pace and can bowl hard lengths into the body, something on which teams spend a big sum and often opt for overseas bowlers for this role.

