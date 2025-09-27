SRH Spinner Dismisses India Test Star Twice During 7-Wicket Haul in County Championship

He has been Surrey’s standout bowler, taking seven of the nine wickets in the second innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rahul Chahar, representing Surrey, dismissed India Test player Washington Sundar twice and took seven wickets in a County Championship match at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Rahul Chahar Dismisses Washington Sundar Twice and Takes Seven Wickets in Second Innings

During Hampshire’s first innings, Washington Sundar batted at number seven and scored an impressive 56 off 110 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. His wicket was crucial as he was the last batter, and Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rahul Chahar took the wicket, with Ollie Sykes taking the catch. Sundar was Hampshire’s top scorer as the team finished on 248 all out, after Surrey had scored 147 all out in their innings. Rahul Chahar finished with two wickets for 67 runs in 20.4 overs.

In Hampshire’s second innings while chasing 181, Washington Sundar came in at number eight and scored 11 off 17 balls, hitting two fours. His wicket was again taken by Rahul Chahar, with Rory Burns taking the catch this time. Rahul Chahar dismissed Washington Sundar in both innings. Hampshire still needed 33 more runs to win at the end of day three, with James Fuller and Brad Wheal at the crease on 148 for 9.

So far in this innings, Rahul Chahar has been Surrey’s standout bowler, taking seven of the nine wickets. He dismissed Alistair Orr, Fletcher Middleton, Toby Albert, Liam Dawson, Washington Sundar, Scott Currie, and Kyle Abbott.

ALSO READ:

Washington Sundar Set to play a Key Role for India in the Test Series Against West Indies

Washington Sundar has been selected for India’s two-Test series against the West Indies, which begins on October 2. He had a brilliant England tour during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, especially with the bat, scoring 284 runs in four matches at an average of 47.33, including a century and a half-century. With the ball, he took seven wickets in six innings, with best figures of 4 for 22.

In the County Championship match representing Hampshire against Surrey, Sundar had a good outing, scoring a half-century in the first innings and taking three wickets. It was a solid warm-up for him in both batting and bowling ahead of the home Test against the West Indies.

Sundar could play an important role for India in the upcoming series. This will be the first home Test series in 15 years without Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired during the Bangladesh series. As an all-rounder, Sundar will have a key role alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.