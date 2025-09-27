Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma Fitness Update: Morne Morkel Shares the Latest Before Asia Cup 2025 Final

Abhishek and Hardik spent considerable time off the field last night.

India were on the receiving end of the Dubai heat in the Asia Cup 2025 last night, with several players struggling with cramps. The two most affected were Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, both of whom spent considerable time off the field during the second half of the game.

Abhishek opened the innings and continued his blitzkreig form, scoring 61 runs in just 31 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 196.77. However, he was seen clutching his hamstring during the ninth over of the second innings and left the field, with substitutes used for the remainder of the game.

Yet another Abhishek Sharma blitz on show tonight⚡



Watch #INDvSL LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/qyj6Y52zKu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Hardik bowled the first over of the second dig before holding his left hamstring, showing signs of cramps. He went off and didn’t return for any part of the contest, bowling only a solitary over and spending around 19 overs and Super Over proceedings in the dugout.

ALSO READ:

Both have been top performers for India throughout the tournament, and this injury scare comes at the worst possible time for the Indian team. With little time before the final, Abhishek and Hardik can struggle to recover and get back on the park against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 28).

Morne Morkel provides fitness update on Abhishek Sharma and Hardia Pandya

Following the game’s conclusion last night, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel attended the press conference, where he gave a crucial update on Abhishek and Hardik. Morkel revealed that both players were struggling with cramps, adding that Hardik will be assessed, whereas Abhishek should be fit for the next fixture.

“So both of them struggled with cramps during the game. Hardik, I know we’ll see sort of tonight and tomorrow morning, and we’ll make a call on that. But both of them were just struggling with cramps during the game. Abhishek is fine.”

From Morkel’s statement, Hardik’s cramps look more serious, and the team will hope he recovers well before the big final. He has a fabulous record against Pakistan and adds immense value to white-ball teams, and India can’t afford to leave him out for the summit clash.

Wickets ka 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐊 swaagat, yet again 🤩



Hardik Pandya nicks one off Fakhar Zaman 🔥



Watch #INDvPAK LIVE NOW, on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/19fR5GiMn3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

On the other hand, the update on Abhishek comes as a relief, given his marvellous form will again matter early in the innings against a high-flying Pakistani side that has gained momentum in the last two matches. The southpaw has been the aggressor in the powerplay and maximises the field restriction by disrupting bowlers’ lengths, so his presence will be as important as that of any other player.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.