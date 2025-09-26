Pathum Nissanka Responds to Harshit Rana Stare with a Stunning Six, Leaves Suryakumar Yadav Amazed During Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

The fifth over in the second innings of the India vs Sri Lanka clash in the Asia Cup 2025 was filled with bizarre reactions from multiple players. In the first three balls, Harshit Rana was hit for 10 runs by Pathum Nissanka. Rana’s stare was anticlimactic for a dead rubber. The Sri Lankan batter gave it back with another six, followed by a stare down. But the reaction by Suryakumar Yadav was most amusing.

Suryakumar Yadav reacts to six by Pathum Nissanka

Rana bowled a slower delivery to Nissanka, pitched on a good length around middle and leg. The batter danced down the track confidently and launched it over wide long-on for a big six. After the shot, he gave a cold stare to Rana, but the bowler didn’t notice as he had already turned around and was heading back to his mark.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper was equal parts amused and impressed by the six.

The 27-year-old opener went on to complete his maiden T20I hundred. However, he was dismissed by the same bowler moments before finishing the job for Sri Lanka. Nissanka returned for 107 off 58 on the first ball of the last over. His knock included seven fours and six sixes.

The game, however, ended in a tie as the scores were levelled at 202. The last over was also given to Rana to defend 12 runs. After the first-ball wicket, SL took five runs off the next three balls. The penultimate delivery was hit for a boundary by Dasun Shanaka. He ran two runs on the last ball, with Janith Liyanage, to tie the match.

The contest moved to a super over to give an exciting finish to the dead rubber. The dramatic over, given to Arshdeep Singh, led to two runs. SKY ran three runs with Shubman Gill to finish the dragged-out match on the first ball.

Absence of Jasprit Bumrah continues to be a concern for India

Despite putting up the tournament’s first 200+ score on the board, India were unable to defend it with ease. It was the second time in this series that India’s ace spearhead was excluded from the playing XI. Instead, Arshdeep Singh was added to the mix. His economy was as high as 11.50.

Another replacement, Harshit Rana, gave away runs at 13.50 rpo. Axar Patel, who returned wicketless, conceded runs above 10 rpo. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were under an economy rate of eight.

While Nissanka should be highly credited for his valiant hundred, India may need to understand how to build a pace attack when Bumrah is not in the side. Moreover, the Ahmedabad bowler has been off-colour throughout this tournament, scalping five wickets in four games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.