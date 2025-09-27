EXPLAINED: The Loophole in Law That Allowed Dasun Shanaka a Massive Reprieve Despite Clear Run Out vs India in Asia Cup 2025

The incident took place on the fourth ball of Sri Lanka’s Super Over innings.

India and Sri Lanka played a thrilling Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai that went to a Super Over. During the Super Over, Dasun Shanaka missed a yorker from Arshdeep Singh and tried to take a single to give strike to Kamindu Mendis but was run out by Sanju Samson. After a review, he was given not out, surprising India.

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka scored only two runs, and India won by hitting three off the first ball by Suryakumar Yadav. Earlier, Sri Lanka came close to chasing 203 but fell short, keeping India’s unbeaten run alive. The focus now moves to Sunday’s final, where India will face Pakistan.

Why Dasun Shanaka Was Given Not out Despite Being Run Out by Sanju Samson in Super Over

On the fourth ball of the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh bowled a yorker outside off stump, and Dasun Shanaka missed it. He tried to take a single to give strike to Kamindu Mendis but was run out by Sanju Samson.

At the same time, Arshdeep appealed for a caught-behind, and umpire Gazi Sohel gave Shanaka out. Since the umpire had raised his finger, the ball became dead. Shanaka reviewed the decision, and replays showed there was no edge, so he was declared not out. Because the first decision was for caught behind, the run out didn’t count, and Shanaka survived.

The Loophole in Law That Allowed Dasun Shanaka A Massive Reprieve

The rule says that once the umpire raises his finger to give a batter out, the ball becomes dead straight away. If the batter takes a review and the decision is overturned, the batter is not out. But because the ball was already dead when the umpire gave the out signal, any run-out or dismissal that happened at the same time does not count. The batter gets another chance, and the game carries on from there.

According to law 20.1.1.3 which says that a ball is considered dead when the batter is dismissed. “The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal,” it reads.

Also as per law 3.7.1, if following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made (as per clause 20.1.1.3).

So, even though Shanaka was clearly short of his crease, the run out had to be cancelled. However, he was dismissed on the very next ball, leaving Sri Lanka at 2 for 2 in the Super Over.

