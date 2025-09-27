Kuldeep Yadav Adds Another Feather To His Cap, Achieves Historic Asia Cup Milestone

His best performance of the Asia Cup 2025 came against UAE, where he took four wickets.

The left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has added another feather to his cap, becoming the player with the most wickets in a single edition of the Asia Cup. He achieved this incredible feat during the Super Four clash between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 26. He took a solitary wicket of skipper Charith Asalanka in this four-over spell.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in tremendous form throughout the tournament, playing a crucial role in India’s stunning run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 so far. He has been providing consistent breakthroughs for India, particularly during the middle overs.

Kuldeep Yadav Achieves Historic Asia Cup Milestone

The Uttar Pradesh bowler now has 13 wickets to his name in just six outings. He dismissed the Lankan captain for a meagre five runs and held India’s wicket-taking momentum.

Kuldeep has now surpassed United Arab Emirates (UAE) player Amjad Javed’s tally of 12 wickets to achieve the milestone. Notably, Javed had achieved the feat in the inaugural T20 season of 2016 in seven innings, averaging 14.08 and an economy rate of 7.34.

Before the match, the left-arm spinner had taken 12 wickets in five matches at a staggering average of 8.08 and economy of 5.65. The spinner already achieved the record for the highest wicket-tally for an Indian in a single Asia Cup T20 edition, going past Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s tally from the 2022 edition. With two more wickets, the spinner will become India’s top-wicket taker in the tournament, overtaking Hardik Pandya’s 14 scalps.

As for the ongoing edition, UAE’s Junaid Siddique and Pakistan’s Haris Rauf are next in the list with nine scalps each.

India to Face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

The dead rubber with Sri Lanka turned into a dramatic finish for both teams. India had posted 202 runs in the first innings, the highest total in this edition so far.

However, the Jasprit Bumrah-absent bowling line-up leaked easy runs with as many as three bowlers having a 10+ rpo. Harshit Rana failed to defend 12 runs in the last over, leading to a Super Over.

However, Arshdeep Singh then conceeded just two runs in the Super Over. Suryakumar Yadav ran for three runs of the first ball to end the dragged-out match.

After their virtual semi-final clash against Bangladesh from a couple days ago, Pakistan qualified for the Final.

India, having an unbeaten run in the tournament, were the first to qualify for the summit clash.

The neighbours will meet for the third time on September 28 to clinch the title.

