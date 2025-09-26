After Ravichandran Ashwin, Another CSK Legend Set to Explore Overseas Franchise Leagues

His last appearance for CSK came in October 2021.

After spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has earned an overseas franchise league deal. Raina will be seen in action during the upcoming Canada Super 60. He has joined the Toronto Sixers, who confirmed the news on Thursday (September 25).

Raina recently played in the World Championship of Legends 2025 for the Indian champions team. India champions boycotted their WCL 2025 clash against Pakistan, mirroring their group-stage decision. Notably, South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers, defeated Pakistan Champions in the final by nine runs to lift the trophy.

Suresh Raina Signs Deal With Toronto Sixers

Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is set to represent Toronto Sixers in the upcoming Canada Super 60 2025 season. The four-time IPL winners’ inclusion is expected to boost the viewership of the marquee event. The franchise and Canada Super 60 announced his signing via social media posts.

In a collaborative post on their official Instagram handles, the franchise wrote, “Things just got wild. Toronto Sixers drop a blockbuster wild pick as Suresh Raina joins the squad for Canada Super 60. A legend of the game, ready to light up BC Place with class, power, and unforgettable shots.”

Raina will be joining the likes of England’s World Cup-winning stars Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Australian all-rounders Dan Christian and Daniel Sams, alongside Afghanistan’s swashbuckling opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in a star-studded 15-member squad.

The Canada Super 60 2025 season will commence on Wednesday, October 8. The Toronto Sixes will lock horns with Brampton Blitz in the tournament’s curtain clash at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Suresh Raina’s Career in Numbers

Raina drew curtains on his international career in 2020. He played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is, and 18 Tests for India and was a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team. Notably, He was the first Indian batter to score a century in all three international formats. The southpaw batter has 6871 first-class runs and 8078 List A runs to his name. He also has 8654 runs under his kitty in 336 T20 matches.

Raina, who is fondly known as Mr. IPL, has won four titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. His last T20 appearance came in October 2021, when CSK squared off against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He hadn’t featured in a List A or a First Class match since 2018. The left-hand batter had retired as the leading run-getter of the tournament with 6871 runs from 176 matches.

