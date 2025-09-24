Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder in BBL After ILT20 Stint.

Ravichandran Ashwin has secured a deal with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26. There were reports about him being in talks with four different franchises, but Code Sports has confirmed his association with the Thunder.

Some sources also reported that David Warner and Ricky Ponting were already in talks with Ashwin to fast-track his BBL deal. Warner is the captain of the Sydney Thunder.

However, the off-spinner won’t be available for the full season after committing to International League T20 (ILT20), which runs from December 2 to January 4. That means he will play 3-4 games in the BBL and the knockout round if the team qualifies.

More to follow…