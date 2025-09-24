News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder in BBL After ILT20 Stint.
indian-cricket-team

Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder in BBL After ILT20 Stint

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 24, 2025
1 min read
Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder in BBL After ILT20 Stint.

Ravichandran Ashwin has secured a deal with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2025/26. There were reports about him being in talks with four different franchises, but Code Sports has confirmed his association with the Thunder.

Some sources also reported that David Warner and Ricky Ponting were already in talks with Ashwin to fast-track his BBL deal. Warner is the captain of the Sydney Thunder.

However, the off-spinner won’t be available for the full season after committing to International League T20 (ILT20), which runs from December 2 to January 4. That means he will play 3-4 games in the BBL and the knockout round if the team qualifies.

More to follow…

Big Bash League
David Warner
Ravichandran Ashwin
Sydney Thunder
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

can bangladesh challenge India asia cup 2025

Are Bangladesh Dark Horses To Stun India At Asia Cup 2025?

9:47 am
Rohit Sankar
‘Every Team Can Beat India’ – Bangladesh Send Early Warning Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash.

‘Every Team Can Beat India’ – Bangladesh Send Early Warning Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Bangladesh are riding high on confidence after two consecutive wins.
9:11 am
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah India Tests IND vs WI after Asia Cup 2025

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in West Indies Test Series? India Coach Shares Update Amid Workload Management

The squad for two Tests against West Indies, starting October 2, is expected to be announced tomorrow (September 24).
12:30 am
Disha Asrani
Shreyas Iyer India

Shreyas Iyer to Step Away from Test Cricket Indefinitely, Writes to BCCI After Quitting India A Captaincy

He last played in Tests in February 2024.
11:34 pm
Disha Asrani
Jitesh Sharma Rinku Singh India Asia Cup 2025

India Coach Gives Key Update on Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh Playing in Asia Cup 2025

India will face Bangladesh on September 24.
9:35 pm
Disha Asrani
India Assistant Coach Reveals Plans For Sanju Samson Ahead of Super Four Clash Against Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025

India Assistant Coach Reveals Plans For Sanju Samson Ahead of Super Four Clash Against Bangladesh In Asia Cup 2025

The wicketkeeper-batter has played in all the four fixtures till now.
9:21 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.